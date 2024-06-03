Queen Latifah Shows Off Her Twerking Skills Alongside Janelle Monae And Gabrielle Union

The trio shared the stage during West Hollywood's pride festival.

Over the weekend, Janelle Monae took to the stage to celebrate pride month. They were booked as the headliner for one of the nights of this weekend's West Hollywood Pride Outloud Fest. Kylie Minogue, Hot Chip, Diplo, Doechii, Ashnikko and more all performed over the weekend but Monae stole the show. They performed a myriad of fan favorites from throughout their career and even brought out a few guests to help celebrate the moment.

“I want my sisters out here. We gonna walk this runway together. Legends. Legends. Period," Monae says in a video of her set where she's joined by some special guests. Shortly after they're joined by Queen Latifah and Gabriella Union. Subsequently, the trio dance together on stage, something Monae was excited to share with their followers on twitter. "(((( I love us and this so damn much )))) Happy PRIDE!!!" they said in a quote tweet tagging Latifah and Union. Check out the adorable video of the trio sharing the stage together below.

Late last year, Queen Latifah was honored for the 2023 Kennedy Center Honors. There she was again joined by some prominent voices in music. Most notably, Missy Elliott and Rapsody teamed up to trbibute Latifah as a pioneering voice for women in hip-hop. Their impressive medley performance made the rounds online following the broadcasting of the honors. Earlier this year Latifah was part of yet another team-up. She and actress Taraji P. Henson teamed up to draw attention to the pay gap for black actresses in Hollywood. Latifah made her statement during the NAACP Image awards, which she was serving as the host of.