Queen Latifah Shows Off Her Twerking Skills Alongside Janelle Monae And Gabrielle Union

BYLavender Alexandria5.0K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Street Sightings
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Actress Queen Latifah is seen leaving the 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)
The trio shared the stage during West Hollywood's pride festival.

Over the weekend, Janelle Monae took to the stage to celebrate pride month. They were booked as the headliner for one of the nights of this weekend's West Hollywood Pride Outloud Fest. Kylie Minogue, Hot Chip, Diplo, Doechii, Ashnikko and more all performed over the weekend but Monae stole the show. They performed a myriad of fan favorites from throughout their career and even brought out a few guests to help celebrate the moment.

“I want my sisters out here. We gonna walk this runway together. Legends. Legends. Period," Monae says in a video of her set where she's joined by some special guests. Shortly after they're joined by Queen Latifah and Gabriella Union. Subsequently, the trio dance together on stage, something Monae was excited to share with their followers on twitter. "(((( I love us and this so damn much )))) Happy PRIDE!!!" they said in a quote tweet tagging Latifah and Union. Check out the adorable video of the trio sharing the stage together below.

Read More:

Queen Latifah Twerks On Janelle Monae At Pride

Late last year, Queen Latifah was honored for the 2023 Kennedy Center Honors. There she was again joined by some prominent voices in music. Most notably, Missy Elliott and Rapsody teamed up to trbibute Latifah as a pioneering voice for women in hip-hop. Their impressive medley performance made the rounds online following the broadcasting of the honors. Earlier this year Latifah was part of yet another team-up. She and actress Taraji P. Henson teamed up to draw attention to the pay gap for black actresses in Hollywood. Latifah made her statement during the NAACP Image awards, which she was serving as the host of.

She was expressing solidarity with comments Henson made about considering retirement in the wake of being underpaid. What do you think of Queen Latifah twerking on Janelle Monae and Gabrielle Union while on stage at WeHo pride? What did you think of Rapsody and Missy Elliott's tribute to Latifah at the Kennedy Center Honors? Let us know in the comment section below,

Read More: Queen Latifah's "All Hail The Queen" Turns 34

[Via]

About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.
recommended content
2023 Essence Festival Of CultureMusicMissy Elliott And Rapsody Headline Queen Latifah Tribute At Kennedy Center Honors715
2018 amfAR Gala New York - InsideMusicQueen Latifah Speaks Out On Pay Gap For Black Actresses With Taraji P. Henson609
queen latifahMusicQueen Latifah Is The First Femcee Kennedy Center Honoree734
2023 Costume Institute Benefit - Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of BeautyMusicJanelle Monae On Supporting LGBTQ Community: "I Will Never Sit Back & Be Silent"637