Queen Latifah Speaks Out On Pay Gap For Black Actresses With Taraji P. Henson

Queen Latifah took a moment to speak on pay inequality for Black actresses in Hollywood while hosting the NAACP Image Awards at the Los Angeles Shrine Auditorium on Saturday night. In doing so, she shared support for Taraji P. Henson, who previously admitted she had considered retirement due to the income disparity.

“It’s no secret we are facing some seriously pivotal issues,” Queen Latifah said during her monologue. “Everyone is talking about inflation. You know what’s not feeling inflation?” The camera then cut to Henson who remarked: “Equal pay for Black actresses.” Latifah added: “Everybody else in this hall room stand up for all of us Black actresses who have been representing for us. Support us. Join us. Because it’s you who stand next to us every day. We know this and we want to say thank you.”

Queen Latifah Hosts The NAACP Image Awards

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 16: Queen Latifah speaks onstage during the 55th NAACP Image Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 16, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

Henson later elaborated on the topic while accepting the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for The Color Purple. “I just want to thank you guys so much for showing up for me all the time, not just to the box office or watching what I’m in but y’all saw what happened and y’all showed up, you showed out, you showed me love,” Henson said during her speech. “It’s a scary thing to speak your truth but I urge you all to speak your truth because at the end of the day that’s all we have. And like they say, the truth will set you free. And not only that, it will set somebody else free.” Check out her back-and-forth with Latifah below.

Queen Latifah & Taraji P. Henson On Pay Inequality

Queen Latifah: “You know what’s not feeling inflation?” Taraji P. Henson: “Equal pay for Black actresses”#NAACPImageAwards pic.twitter.com/qDqmcQMqA3 — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) March 17, 2024

Elsewhere during the NAACP Image Awards, Usher took home the award for Entertainer of the Year. He also accepted the President's Award for his work in public service through his New Look Foundation. Be on the lookout for further updates on Queen Latifah on HotNewHipHop.

