naacp awards
- EntertainmentQueen Latifah To Host 54th NAACP Image AwardsJoin her for a night of Black excellence.By Kairi Coe
- StreetwearMeagan Good Glows In A Gorgeous Pink Gown At The NAACP Image AwardsZendaya, Meghan Markle, and Prince Harry were among others in attendance at the prestigious event.By Hayley Hynes
- TV50 Cent Thanks NAACP After "Power Book II: Ghost" Wins Multiple Image Awards50 Cent thanked the NAACP after "Power" took home numerous awards, Saturday night.By Cole Blake
- MoviesChadwick Boseman's Widow Accepts His NAACP Award With Emotional SpeechChadwick Boseman's wife, Simone Ledward Boseman, gave an emotional speech while accepting the late actor's NAACP award.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureSnoop Dogg Tells Deon Cole To "Deal With" Bell Bottoms HateSnoop Dogg advised comedian Deon Cole to "clap back" at the people attacking him for wearing 1970s-style bell bottoms to the NAACP Image Awards.By Lynn S.
- MusicBeyoncé & Blue Ivy Win NAACP Award For "Brown Skin Girl"Beyonce Knowles-Carter & her daughter, Blue Ivy, are NAACP Award winners. By Dominiq R.
- MusicRihanna Will Receive Top Honor At 51st NAACP Image AwardsA true icon. By Noah C
- Entertainment50 Cent Attacks Wendy Williams After "Power" Wins NAACP Award50 Cent posted a photo of "Wendy Williams."By Alex Zidel
- Entertainment50 Cent Jokes That Jay-Z Will Kill Omari Hardwick's "Power" Character After Beyonce Kiss50 Cent says that on the next season of "Power," Jay Z will kill Ghost.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentChris Rock Tears Into Jussie Smollett At NAACP Image AwardsJussie Smollett was nominated for an NAACP award.By Aron A.
- Music"Power" Star Naturi Naughton Says Jussie Smollet Should Get "Canceled" Following ScandalThe actress didn't bite her tongue when asked about Smollett's NAACP Image Awards nomination.By Erika Marie