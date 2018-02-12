Martin
- RelationshipsTichina Arnold Finally Divorces Husband After 5 Year Dispute'Martin' star filed divorced her husband after his alleged sex tape leaked in 2016.By Ben de Lemos
- TVMartin Lawrence Downplays Chances Of Doing A "Martin" RebootMartin Lawrence says he isn't interested in rebooting his iconic sitcom, "Martin," and that the original series was like "catching lightning in a bottle."By Cole Blake
- TVMartin Lawrence Says He & Jamie Foxx Almost Had A "Sheneneh & Wanda" FilmTheir famed characters from "Martin" and "In Living Color" were apparently close to having their own feature.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureTisha Campbell & Martin Lawrence "Worked Really Hard To Reconnect" & "Forgive"The two "Martin" stars will come together for the show's reunion, and Tisha was recently asked about the lawsuit she filed against her co-star back in the '90s.By Erika Marie
- TV"Martin" Lands 30th Anniversary Reunion Special At BET+"Martin" is getting a reunion special for its 30th anniversary.By Cole Blake
- TVMartin Lawrence Accused Of Being A Violent "Egomaniac" By "Martin" ActorActor Christopher Williams had a bit part on the famed 1990s series & took to Instagram to detail his experience.By Erika Marie
- TVTichina Arnold Shuts Down "Martin" Reboot RumorsIt doesn't look like that reboot fans were hoping for is going to go down—but maybe a "rebirth" is possible.By Erika Marie
- TVKevin Hart & Pregnant Wife Eniko Recreate Hilarious Break-Up Scene From "Martin"Kevin Hart and his pregnant wife, Eniko, decided to recreate a classic scene from the 90s sitcom, "Martin," in which Gina dumps the title character.By Lynn S.
- TVMartin Lawrence & Tisha Campbell Have "Nothing But Love" Despite 1997 LawsuitMartin and Tisha are "all good."By Lynn S.
- SportsLSU, Clemson Players Struggle To ID Nas, Seinfeld & Other '90s Icons: WatchLSU & Clemson players fail miserably during a game of "Name The 90s."By Kyle Rooney
- TVMartin Lawrence Speaks On Tisha Campbell's Lawsuit Against Him In The '90sIt was what caused the comedian to walk away from his hit show.By Erika Marie
- TVTisha Campbell & Tichina Arnold Hilariously Answer R&B Trivia QuestionsHow well do you know R&B?By Erika Marie
- SneakersNike Air Max 98 "Martin" Releasing This Summer: Official Images"Martin" Air Max 98 coming soon.By Kyle Rooney
- SneakersNike LeBron 16 "Martin" Releasing Today: Purchase LinksMartin LeBron 16s dropping at 10am.By Kyle Rooney
- SneakersNike LeBron 16 "Martin" Official Images & Release DetailsLeBron James' love of 90s TV comes to life with this latest LeBron 16.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersNike LeBron 16 Comes Through With A "Martin" Throwback ColorwayLeBron is looking to honor one of his favorite TV Shows.By Alexander Cole
- LifeCarl Anthony Payne Is All For A "Martin" RebootThis could actually be happening.By Milca P.