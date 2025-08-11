Ari Lennox has addressed the backlash she's been receiving on social media to her criticism of the iconic TV series, Martin. She had complained about how the show handled the character of Pam, last month. Taking to social media in a clip caught by The Shade Room on Monday, Lennox explained that she still loves the series and everyone involved in making it.

"If I had ill intent, I would've came on here with a Power Point presentation that backs my claims on the types of jokes," Lennox said, before describing some of them as "wild." She added: "And I don't say any of this with any desire to rewrite history. Those actors and actresses are legends and I meant no harm to them. I don't need any army of people defending me or agreeing with me. That has always been a rare occurrence for me. But I feel amazing in knowing that I will validate myself and my feelings before I look to you and yours."

From there, she defended fans who said watching Martin was "therapeutic" for them. As far as she is concerned, however, she said: "I never was a fan of roasting as I am very sensitive."

Ari Lennox "Martin" Drama

Regarding her initial comments from last month, Lennox discussed Martin during a radio interview. She complained about the frequency of jokes directed at the character Pam, played by Tichina Arnold.

“The thing that pissed me off about Martin was how much he was goin’ in on Pam," she said, as caught by Complex. “There are some things where I draw the line. Pam was so f**king beautiful and so fine, and I just feel like growing up as a chocolate girl, I don’t even know if I was able to understand the greatness of Pam because of what I was being fed. Always going in on Pam, that’s all I remember.”

Tichina Arnold previously addressed criticism about colorism and the character Pam while speaking with Jalen Rose in 2022. “Martin cracking on Pam did not come from a mean place," she said at the time. "Our relationship and our dynamic was really built upon, me being the best friend. It had nothing to do with color. It was not derived from that at all because that’s not how Martin is.”