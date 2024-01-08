"Martin" Stars: Where Are They Now?

Martin is a groundbreaking comedy show that was one of the most popular series on Fox during its five-season run. Featuring a phenomenal ensemble cast led by co-creator Martin Lawrence, the show aired from 1992 to 1997. A cornerstone of ‘90s television, Lawrence and his talented cast left an indelible mark on the hearts of audiences. Although it’s been over 25 years since it wrapped, Martin’s legacy endures. Likewise, its stars remain favorites of audiences old and new. While they have moved on to other things since finishing the show, their work on it will always be appreciated. For anyone wondering, here’s where the stars of the show Martin are now.

Martin Lawrence (Martin Payne)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 15: Martin Lawrence attends the "Martin: The Reunion" Private Screening and Experience on June 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for BET)

The leading man of the show himself, Martin Lawrence has stayed booked and busy since the show ended. A comedy icon, he has starred in many movies and TV shows over the years, some of which he also directed, wrote, or produced. Movies and shows he has appeared in since Martin include Big Momma’s House 1 & 2 (2000 - 2006), Partners (2014), and Bad Boys For Life (2020), among others. The actor is in a good place career-wise. Lawrence is currently single as he divorced his last wife Shamicka Gibbs in 2012. However, he is also father of three children, all born between 1996 and 2002.

Tisha Campbell (Gina Waters-Payne)

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 10: Tisha Campbell attends 10th Annual Society of Voice Arts and Sciences Voice Awards Gala at The Beverly Hilton on December 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

Starring as Gina Waters, Tisha Campbell portrayed the hilarious and endearing love interest of Martin on the show. Like Lawrence, the actress has continued acting, starring in multiple roles since 1997. Pastor Brown (2009), Lemonade Mouth (2011), and The J Team (2021) are some of the movies she has appeared in. Besides film, Campbell has also appeared on many TV shows, including Everybody Hates Chris, Dr. Ken, and Empire, among others. After 21 years of marriage, the actress filed for a divorce from her ex-husband Duane Martin in 2018. The two are now separated, but they share their two sons together.

Carl Anthony Payne II (Cole Brown)

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 13: Carl Anthony Payne II attends the 2nd Annual HCA TV Awards Broadcast & Cable at The Beverly Hilton on August 13, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/FilmMagic)

Since he finished with Martin, Payne has continued to work in the entertainment industry. Besides starring in films and shows, he has also produced and directed music videos and short films. In addition, Payne has toured the country as a stand-up comic. After Martin, he starred in the movies The Messenger and Zulu Wedding, as well as the show 5th Award, among many others. Besides his works, the actor has kept a low profile, but he seems to be doing well for himself.

Thomas Mikal Ford (Thomas “Tommy” Strawn)

ATLANTA, GA - MAY 01: Actor Tommy Ford attends "Where's The Love?" Special Screening at Aurum Lounge on May 1, 2014 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Moses Robinson/Getty Images)

Ford portrayed one of Martin Payne’s best friends in the show and was present for all five seasons. Like most of his fellow main cast members, the actor had no trouble bagging roles after he finished with the show Martin. He starred in multiple roles in films and TV shows, including New York Undercover, The Parkers, and Hitched, among others. Unfortunately, Ford is no longer with us as he passed away in October 2016. He died from a ruptured abdominal aneurysm at the age of 52. He is survived by his two children whom he shared with his ex-wife Gina Sasso.

Tichina Arnold (Pamela “Pam” James)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 16: Tichina Arnold attends the Hollywood Confidential 10 yr Anniversary W. Marla Gibbs, Tabitha Brown Tiffany Haddish at Television Academy on October 16, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Hollywood Confidential)

Riding on the waves of attention the show brought her, Tichina Arnold bagged many roles after Martin. The sassy character she played is certainly one of its most unforgettable and a favorite of many fans. Since the show’s finale, Arnold has built up an impressive filmography, appearing in many films and series. Everybody Hates Chris, The Boondocks, and The Main Event are some of the stuff she’s starred in. For her stellar work on Everybody Hates Chris, the actress received many award nominations. She won a Teen Choice Award and an NAACP Image Award in 2006 and 2007 respectively. After a sex tape controversy in 2016, Tichina Arnold split from her husband.

Jon Gries (Shawn McDermott)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 26: Jon Gries attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Shawn McDermott, Gries’ character on Martin only appeared in the first two seasons of the show. However, even though his stay on the show was short, he certainly made his mark on it. After moving on from Martin, he wasted no time securing other roles. The actor has grown his catalog extensively since, starring in many popular shows and movies. Gries appeared in all three installments of Taken, starred in Lost, and portrayed the character Greg in The White Lotus. Besides his acting career, Gries is also a writer and director. His personal life has mostly been kept under wraps, and it remains unknown if he has a partner or children.

Garrett Morris (Stan Winters)

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, CA - NOVEMBER 15: Actor Garrett Morris attends the Television Academy's 24th Hall Of Fame ceremony at The Saban Media Center on November 15, 2017 in North Hollywood, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic)

Like Jon Gries, Garrett Morris only starred in the first two seasons of Martin as a member of the main cast. Subsequently, in the third season, he appeared only as a guest actor. He had to leave Martin after unfortunately suffering an injury. Regardless, also like Gries, Morris left his mark portraying Stan Winters on the show. The actor is now 86 years old, and he has kept his acting career going over the years. Never taking his foot off the gas, he has appeared in many shows and movies, including Ant-Man, This Is Us, and Self Made, among others.

