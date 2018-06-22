sitcom
- TV"Martin" Stars: Where Are They Now?Martin and the gang are still in demand over three decades later.By Demi Phillips
- Music"Bel-Air" Teaser Previews New Intro & Fight SceneA new trailer for Peacock's "Bel-Air" drops featuring Meek Mill's "Dreams & Nightmares Intro." By Aron A.
- TVThe Rock Shares New Trailer For Origin Story Series "Young Rock"The Rock releases a new trailer for the show based on his childhood in Hawaii, "Young Rock."By Azure Johnson
- TVEve Regrets Partying Ways That Led To Cancelation Of 2000s SitcomThe rapper once starred on her own show but admitted that she often showed up late and didn't take things as seriously as she should have.By Erika Marie
- TVJamie Foxx Inks Netflix Sitcom Deal Based Off His DaughterThe Academy Award winner is stepping away from the big screen for a moment to give a comedic peek at his life.By Isaiah Cane
- MoviesRobert Pattinson & Tom Holland Star In "The Devil All The Time" Netflix TrailerThe film is set to hit your screen September 16th. By Noah John
- Music VideosPolo G Recreates A Hilarious 90s Sit-Com In "Martin & Gina"Polo G releases the music video for "Martin & Gina" from his hit album "The GOAT."By Alex Zidel
- TVMC Lyte Set To Produce & Star In Hip Hop Sitcom "Partners In Rhyme"MC Lyte is a legend in hip hop, an dnow she's helping to bring the genre to the small screen with a new 30-minute sitcom.By Erika Marie
- TVDwayne "The Rock" Johnson Announces Autobiographical Sitcom "Young Rock"Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is teaming up with NBC to release an autobiographical sitcom entitled "Young Rock."By Dominiq R.
- TVDarius McCrary Teases "Family Matters" Revival, Calls It A "Remix," Not A "Reboot"A few of our favorite characters may be cooking something up.By Erika Marie
- EntertainmentNetflix Will Lose Popular Sitcom "The Office" In 2021NBC it taking back the show for their own streaming service.By hnhh
- EntertainmentJussie Smollett's Friends Have Begun Distancing ThemselvesThe "Empire" cast remains divided on the Jussie Smollett scandal. By Devin Ch
- MusicVic Mensa To Make TV Debut On Lil Rel Howery's New Sitcom "Rel"Does Vic Mensa have acting chops? We'll soon find out.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentLil Rel Howery's Pilot Episode For "Rel" Released In Full Early: WatchActor and comedian Lil Rel Howery set to star in a sitcom based on his life.By Tania Kabanyana
- TVRoseanne Barr Says She's Received "Many" Opportunities To Return To TVWill Roseanne Barr be making her return to TV already?By Matthew Parizot
- Entertainment"Rosanne" Spin-Off "The Conners" Picked Up By ABC Without Roseanne BarrThe network has found a way to continue production on the hit series. By David Saric