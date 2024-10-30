Ari Lennox Reveals She Wants Out Of "Manipulative" Dreamville Contract

The singer is not happy.

Ari Lennox has been part of Dreamville Records since day one. She was the first female artist, and first singer, to appear on the label, and she's been part of every Dreamville compilation to date. Lennox has displayed fantastic musical chemistry with the likes of J. Cole and JID over the years. Unfortunately, the unity of the Revenge of the Dreamers comps has not extended to the business side of things. Ari Lennox took to Instagram on Tuesday night to put the label on blast for mishandling her career.

Ari Lennox cited Dreamville and its parent label, Interscope, for failing to prioritize her career. She claimed that both sides have been "playing with her all month," and she's fed up with it. She also accused Dreamville of being clueless when it came to how to market her strengths as an artist. "I'm so tired of people treating me like they're sorry for me and like l'm the face of mental health," she opined. "I'm ok and l've never been happier. What I don't like is being signed and lied to and manipulated." Ari then claimed that "not one person at those labels ever knew how to market or protect me."

Ari Lennox Blasted Dreamville's Inability To Market Her

Ari Lennox may have decided to take the gloves off, but she still alluded to there being a lot more drama behind the scenes. "Y'all don't know the half," she added. "Constant let down and neglect. This industry stuff will never be for me." The caption she provided with the Instagram message may have been the most scathing indictment of Dreamville and Interscope of all. "I want out of my contract," she wrote. Lennox also tagged both labels.