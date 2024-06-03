Joey Valence & Brae Team Up With The Equally Eccentric Danny Brown For Rambunctious Banger "PACKAPUNCH"

We got another duo of rappers that are going to make a huge splash in the impending days. That would be the Pennsylvania tandem of Joey Valence & Brae. These two got their start in 2021 and are mixing elements of 90s boom-bap, alternative, with a punk-like aesthetic. Joey plays the role of MC and producer, whereas Brae is strictly a vocalist. They have a fun in-your-face style, something that is sort of missing from today's rap scene. On June 7, Joey Valence & Brae will drop their sophomore album NO HANDS, and to bring some ears to it, they are here with "PACKAPUNCH".
This is the fourth and final single from what will be a 12-song project. The first of the teasers, "WHERE U FROM", a synth-heavy bop, dropped back on January 19. They would then follow that up with the rage-like "JOHN CENA" on March 1. Finally, their rowdy a** popping cut "THE BADDEST", would come out on April 26. For "PACKAPUNCH", Joey and Brae are working alongside someone who could be seen as an inspiration to their approach, Danny Brown.
Listen To "PACKAPUNCH" By Joey Valence & Brae & Danny Brown
According to an interview with Vents Magazine, Joey and Brae explained how this head-nodding banger came to be. Joey says it was essentially a half-court heave. "It was one of those shoot your shot moments. And he was like, 'Yeah, I actually really f*** with you guys'". Good thing they went for it, because "PACKAPUNCH" is going to help NO HANDS knockout the competition this coming weekend.
What are your thoughts on "PACKAPUNCH" by Joey Valence & Brae and Danny Brown? Is this the duo's best song of their career so far, why or why not? Does this get you excited for their upcoming album NO HANDS? Who had the stronger performance on the track? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Joey Valence & Brae and Danny Brown. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.