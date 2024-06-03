Joey Valence & Brae Team Up With The Equally Eccentric Danny Brown For Rambunctious Banger "PACKAPUNCH"

The wacky Pennsylvania rapper/producer tandem is back with one more teaser ahead of their new album.

We got another duo of rappers that are going to make a huge splash in the impending days. That would be the Pennsylvania tandem of Joey Valence & Brae. These two got their start in 2021 and are mixing elements of 90s boom-bap, alternative, with a punk-like aesthetic. Joey plays the role of MC and producer, whereas Brae is strictly a vocalist. They have a fun in-your-face style, something that is sort of missing from today's rap scene. On June 7, Joey Valence & Brae will drop their sophomore album NO HANDS, and to bring some ears to it, they are here with "PACKAPUNCH".

This is the fourth and final single from what will be a 12-song project. The first of the teasers, "WHERE U FROM", a synth-heavy bop, dropped back on January 19. They would then follow that up with the rage-like "JOHN CENA" on March 1. Finally, their rowdy a** popping cut "THE BADDEST", would come out on April 26. For "PACKAPUNCH", Joey and Brae are working alongside someone who could be seen as an inspiration to their approach, Danny Brown.

Listen To "PACKAPUNCH" By Joey Valence & Brae & Danny Brown

According to an interview with Vents Magazine, Joey and Brae explained how this head-nodding banger came to be. Joey says it was essentially a half-court heave. "It was one of those shoot your shot moments. And he was like, 'Yeah, I actually really f*** with you guys'". Good thing they went for it, because "PACKAPUNCH" is going to help NO HANDS knockout the competition this coming weekend.