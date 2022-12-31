He previously announced his plans to retire from the industry. However, Logic didn’t hold back on sharing plenty of new music in 2022. The year started with tracks like “Tetris,” “Decades,” and “Therapy Music” featuring Russ.

Those would all later appear on his Vinyl Days album, which made its mark back in June. Complete with 30 titles, the effort was an incredible arrival from someone who was planning on walking away from it all.

Logic performs during the 2019 AT&T Playoff Playlist Live at Discovery Meadow Park on January 05, 2019 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

Since then, he’s also been heard on “Tanaka 2” with Joey Valence and Brae, as well as on the reprise of Justice’s “D.A.N.C.E.”

Of course, the “Nikki” rapper couldn’t let 2022 come to a close without flexing his lyrical chops one last time. Earlier this week, Logic delivered a fun-loving new freestyle via Instagram, titled “Like A Playwright.”

“When the vibes is right / Chilling with the homies / Tryna dodge the plight / Rapper by day, but I’m a dad by night / You can have all the money but your time finite,” he cooly rhymes from the comfort of his own home.

Countless friends dropped by the comment section to show love. Among them are Juicy J, Royce da 5’9, and Travis Thompson. “Wassup with them beats tho?” the latter wrote.

Check out Logic’s quick-witted “Like A Playwright” freestyle on Instagram below. Afterward, let us know what you hope to see from the “rapper by day, dad by night” next year in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics:

You know we doing it right

Family over everything is a beautiful sight

Cruising in the Bronco on a Tuesday night

Most don’t live their lives by the rules they write

Rapping through the evening ’till I see the daylight

