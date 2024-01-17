Joey Bada$$ Song Teaser Panned By Fans, He Responds

Joey Bada$$ will always be one of those artists that so many people want to hear from. That is because he is a top-tier writer, picks great beats, and brings so much passion to what he creates. Additionally, he is always trying new things. That can be a double-edged sword for a lot of people, however. Change can be a scary thing, even for the artist. But, Joey is embracing that challenge with his upcoming single. Yes, the 28-year-old is finally coming out with some new solo material.

According to numerous sources, including AllHipHop, Joey is teaming up with the very underrated KayCyy for "Passports & Suitcases." It is coming this Friday, January 19, coincidentally one day before the New York spitter's birthday. He teased the song and it found him going in his melodic bag. This is not something entirely out of the blue, but he is using more auto-tune on it. While it sounds like a vibe, fans are on the fence about it.

Joey Bada$$ Is Sticking To His Guns

A majority of Joey's fans are hardcore hip-hop heads and they despise when he strays away from that. One person writes, "Yeah but auto-tune is always going to be s*** no matter how old you get." Another goes, "[The f***] is happening!? Where [the f***] is Joey?! Where’s the Hip-Hop?" Joey Bada$$ saw all of the negativity and nicely put down the haters. "Feels good to be allowed to grow. I never needed permission but thanks anyway guys. New sounds all ‘24…. Whether you like it or not [winky face emoji]."

What are your thoughts on this snippet from Joey Bada$$'s upcoming single with KayCyy "Passports & Suitcases?" Do you like it when he goes into his melodic bag, why or why not? Are fans being too critical of the direction that he is going in? Will Joey drop an album this year? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news surrounding Joey Bada$$. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the music world.

