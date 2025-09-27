Young Thug joined The Pivot podcast earlier this week to discuss a wide range of topics such as his sexuality, fashion, and street life. However, with the nature of the show being about their guests' pivotal, life-changing moments, Thugger shared his that altered the course of his career for the better. He says he's got a few of them, but there's one that trumps the rest.

"The biggest one was Kanye West and Kim Kardashian playing my song on the internet." The song the Atlanta rapper is referring to is his 2014 single "2 B*tches," aka, "Danny Glover." X user vevosuave was able to find the clip that he's talking about and you can see it below.

After showing love to one of his first hits, Thug reveals that Ye flew him out "to write songs and sh*t for him." He continues, "Stayed in his house for about a week or two... after that I've been a millionaire since then."

Besides just playing the song for the world, the UY SCUTI creator believes that Ye's "the one." "I think it was just the energy... he just has that f*cking energy, just like a light. He was just there... hands on and just like Quincy Jones-ish. He make you feel way bigger than you are."

Young Thug UY SCUTI

Before finishing his story, he did credit a producer who leaked "2 B*tches" for helping him in his quest to become a superstar as well.

Like Thug said, he's now one of the biggest rappers of the modern era, particularly in the trap subgenre. His reputation was put into question as recently as this month, but he's still one of the most influential MCs of this time at the end of the day.

He did just drop UY SCUTI, his first album since 2023's BUSINESS IS BUSINESS and his release from jail. It's been causing a stir online for its controversial cover. However, it's been performing well so far this weekend, hitting number one on Spotify and Apple Music.