Young Thug finally released his highly-anticipated fourth studio album, UY Scuti, on Friday, marking his first full-length release since getting out of jail in the YSL RICO trial, last year. Fans have been sharing reactions to the project all over social media since it hit streaming services at midnight.

The mixed reactions began immediately with the first song, "Ninja." "Why did young thug say N***** 35 times on this intro…" one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter). One more added: "Why is a white young thug calling me the hard r?"

Others were loving the project, such as one fan who posted: "I can’t believe n****s was doubting Young Thug musically lmao." Another added: "Definitely enjoyed it overall but man that was Russian roulette all over the place. looking forward to replaying it all day tomorrow, some really great songs on here." One more fan argued: "I think the mixing compromises a lot of tracks that COULD be more liked by the fans with a better mix. Compositionally, a lot of Uy Scuti is more solid than it seems."

Young Thug "UY Scuti"

The release didn't go exactly as Young Thug planned. On X, he revealed that he intended to have a verse from Rod Wave on the song, "Blaming Jesus," but his team forgot to include it. "Rod wave had a verse on blaming Jesus and I’m sorry to the fans that my team didn’t put it on the song. Doin some firing in the a.m and the song will be fixed tomorrow," he wrote. "I’m sorry to his fans."

Fans React