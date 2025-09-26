Mobb Deep Deliver Their Trademark Grittiness On The Alchemist-Produced "Taj Mahal"

Mobb Deep's "Infinite" arrives on October 10 thanks to the help of Nas' Mass Appeal imprint. Havoc and The Alchemist are its producers.

Mobb Deep's revival continues to be an exciting one and things are looking really good ahead of Infinite. That's because their second single from it, "Taj Mahal," sounds just as crisp and gritty as their past work. But at the same time, it's an updated take on it, keeping it fresh for more modern audiences.

Part of the reason for that is because of the eerie production from The Alchemist. If you didn't hear, the California native is splitting beat making duties with Havoc. The latter concocted the sounds for the lead single "Against The World."

While its certainly no competition, it's going to be fascinating to see two heavyweights duke it out behind the boards. Based on what we've heard so far, Infinite may be one of the best-produced rap albums of the year.

"Taj Mahal" may feature a top 10 level instrumental as it currently stands with its haunting vocal loops and head-bopping drum pattern. Havoc and Prodigy rap like mob bosses (pun intended), detailing their rule over New York.

Infinite will arrive on October 10 via Nas' Mass Appeal and his Legend Has It... series. It's a release schedule that includes projects from equally legendary rappers such as Slick, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, and more.

Mobb Deep is up next, with Nas and DJ Premier's collab tape, De La Soul, and Big L waiting in the wings.

Mobb Deep "Taj Mahal"

Quotable Lyrics:

Opposite of progress, and put your life at risk
Want to roll the dice? It's the flick of the wrist
Metaphorically, your finger, and you gotta be quick
With the trigger n****s mad the b*tches on my d*ck
And I don't gotta get fly, I was born like this
Around 2 P.M., all you heard was sirens

