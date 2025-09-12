Mobb Deep will be the fourth act to have an album released with the help of Nas' Mass Appeal imprint in 2025.

Speaking of which, he and The Alchemist are responsible for all of the beats we are going to hear once Infinite arrives. This will be the fourth of seven albums that Nas is distributing through his Legend Has It... series that launched in April. So far, we have heard projects from Slick Rick, Raekwon, and Ghostface Killah .

Of course, Havoc has been respecting the passing of his partner in rhyme, Prodigy , who passed in 2017. But thanks to their fellow New York pal and his label, Mass Appeal, the time is now right. The lead single, "Against The World," is the first taste of the LP, and it's got us ready to hear what else is in store.

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.