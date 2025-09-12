Mobb Deep are officially back and we have Nas to thank for lending a helping hand. Their album, Infinite, which received some promo earlier this week, now has a release date as well. Friday, October 10 is the day and that will end a seven-year drought from their last offering together.
Of course, Havoc has been respecting the passing of his partner in rhyme, Prodigy, who passed in 2017. But thanks to their fellow New York pal and his label, Mass Appeal, the time is now right. The lead single, "Against The World," is the first taste of the LP, and it's got us ready to hear what else is in store.
In typical Mobb Deep fashion, the energy is monstrous, dark, and brash. It's unclear how old these recordings are from Havoc and Prodigy, but they still sound just as fiery as they did in the 1990s.
The latter fittingly opens the song up with a strong, tone-setting verse, that sports tons of slick metaphors. Havoc is on the boards for this one too and brings a soulful element with the horn and vocal loops.
Speaking of which, he and The Alchemist are responsible for all of the beats we are going to hear once Infinite arrives. This will be the fourth of seven albums that Nas is distributing through his Legend Has It... series that launched in April. So far, we have heard projects from Slick Rick, Raekwon, and Ghostface Killah.
Mobb Deep "Against The World"
Quotable Lyrics:
It's the Ring Around the Rollie and, pocket full of old men
Ashes to ashes, all my fallen soldiers
Reminds to bring my gun, bring my blade
Kills n****s on contact just like Raid
You can't find P, I'm M.I.A
Out in M.I.A, drinkin' wet willies