Mobb Deep Set Release Date For "Infinite" With Brash Single "Against The World"

BY Zachary Horvath 307 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
mobb-deep mobb-deep
Mobb Deep will be the fourth act to have an album released with the help of Nas' Mass Appeal imprint in 2025.

Mobb Deep are officially back and we have Nas to thank for lending a helping hand. Their album, Infinite, which received some promo earlier this week, now has a release date as well. Friday, October 10 is the day and that will end a seven-year drought from their last offering together.

Of course, Havoc has been respecting the passing of his partner in rhyme, Prodigy, who passed in 2017. But thanks to their fellow New York pal and his label, Mass Appeal, the time is now right. The lead single, "Against The World," is the first taste of the LP, and it's got us ready to hear what else is in store.

In typical Mobb Deep fashion, the energy is monstrous, dark, and brash. It's unclear how old these recordings are from Havoc and Prodigy, but they still sound just as fiery as they did in the 1990s.

The latter fittingly opens the song up with a strong, tone-setting verse, that sports tons of slick metaphors. Havoc is on the boards for this one too and brings a soulful element with the horn and vocal loops.

Speaking of which, he and The Alchemist are responsible for all of the beats we are going to hear once Infinite arrives. This will be the fourth of seven albums that Nas is distributing through his Legend Has It... series that launched in April. So far, we have heard projects from Slick Rick, Raekwon, and Ghostface Killah.

Read More: "Iceman" Episode 3: Drake’s Empire, Hollow Hits & That Yeat Feature

Mobb Deep "Against The World"

Quotable Lyrics:

It's the Ring Around the Rollie and, pocket full of old men
Ashes to ashes, all my fallen soldiers
Reminds to bring my gun, bring my blade
Kills n****s on contact just like Raid
You can't find P, I'm M.I.A
Out in M.I.A, drinkin' wet willies

Read More: Air Jordan Colorways: Ranking The Top 15 Of The 2000s

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Michael Loccisano/FilmMagic/Getty Images Music Havoc Reveals One Of His Favorite Prodigy Verses Of All Time 4.6K
HOT 97 Summer Jam 2017 Music Nas Reveals Mobb Deep's Posthumous Album Is Dropping Soon 1.8K
the-alchemist-confirms-that-new-mobb-deep-album-is-finished Music The Alchemist Confirms That New Mobb Deep Album Is Finished 3.9K
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 74.5K
Comments 0