savage mode
- Songs21 Savage & Metro Boomin's "Savage Mode" Turns 7: Stream "X" Feat. Future To CelebrateThe duo followed their 9-track LP with "SAVAGE MODE II" in 2020.By Hayley Hynes
- Numbers21 Savage & Metro Boomin's "Savage Mode II" Goes Gold21 Savage and Metro Boomin hit another impressive milestone as "Savage Mode II" goes gold. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicMetro Boomin Teases An Influx Of New MusicFollowing the release of "Savage Mode II" with 21 Savage, Metro Boomin took a moment to tease the greatness still to come. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicMetro Boomin & 21 Savage Unveil "Savage Mode 2" CoverMetro Boom and 21 Savage's "Savage Mode 2" gets a nostalgic album cover ahead of its October 2nd release. By Mitch Findlay
- Original Content21 Savage & Metro Boomin's "Savage Mode" Revels In Its Sin Four Years Later21 Savage and Metro Boomin's "Savage Mode" dropped on this day, in 2016. We look back on its initial impact.By Rose Lilah
- Music21 Savage Reveals Why "Savage Mode 2" Is Taking So Long21 Savage explains why his and Metro Boomin's sequel to "Savage Mode" is taking so long.By Aron A.
- Original Content21 Savage & Metro Boomin's "Savage Mode 2": What Can We Expect?Three years removed from dropping the original, 21 Savage & Metro Boomin’s anticipated sequel "Savage Mode 2" in the works - so, what can we expect?
By Michael Kawaida
- Music21 Savage & Metro Boomin Double Down On "Savage Mode II"21 Savage and Metro Boomin form a potent duo and their teases for "Savage Mode II" are ferocious.By Mitch Findlay
- MusicMetro Boomin Isn't Impressed With The Current State Of Hip-HopMetro Boomin's getting bored.By Milca P.
- Music21 Savage Names His Top Five Rappers, Including HimselfAlways be your own biggest fan.By Noah C
- Music21 Savage & Metro Boomin Confirm "Savage Mode 2" Is On The Way"Savage Mode 2" gets the go-ahead during 21 Savage's concert at LA's Shrine Auditorium.By Devin Ch
- Original Content21 Savage's Dark EP "Savage Mode" Turns 3: A Reflection21 Savage's hip-hop horror stories on "Savage Mode" have aged like a fine wine. By Samuel Allan
- Original Content21 Savage Is Clearly The Best Feature On Metro Boomin’s “Not All Heroes Wear Capes”21 Savage wins the feature game on Metro Boomin's new album, which basically just means, we need more Savage and Metro collaborations.By Rose Lilah
- Original Content21 Savage's Top 10 Best Features Since "Issa"With his sophomore album in the works, we take a look at 21 Savage's best features over the past 15 months.By Narsimha Chintaluri
- Music21 Savage Bottle Feeds An Adorable Baby Tiger21 Savage is one with the animals.By Aron A.
- Music21 Savage Declares Upcoming Season "Savage Summer"Could "Savage Mode 2" be coming this summer?By Alex Zidel
- Music21 Savage & Metro Boomin Are Reunited Once AgainReunited and it feels so good. By Mitch Findlay
- Music21 Savage's "ISSA Album" Is Certifed Gold21 Savage's "Issa Album" receives it's well-deserved gold plaque.By Aron A.
- ProfilesYoung Thug Engineer Alex Tumay Tells Us What It Takes To Make It In His FieldThe most famous audio engineer in the game gained Young Metro's trust, and now he's looking to share his knowledge.By Patrick Lyons
- Music21 Savage "Bank Account" Is Certified Gold21 Savage receives another plaque. By Aron A.
- Reviews21 Savage's "Issa Album" (Review)Though it lacks the cohesiveness of "Savage Mode," "Issa Album" is a strong debut for 21 Savage. By Angus Walker
- Original ContentTop 5 Sensitive 21 Savage Tracks21 Savage has layers. By Mitch Findlay