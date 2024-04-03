Metro Boomin Announces Show At The Pyramids After Twitter Hack Drama

Metro Boomin is going to Egypt. The super producer confirmed that he will be traveling to the city of Giza to perform at the Kundalini Grand Pyramids on April 30th. He unveiled the poster for the event on his Twitter, which was promptly reposted by the Kundalini Grand Pyramids and Live Nation social media accounts. The timing makes sense, given that Metro just released a collab album with Future, WE DON'T TRUST YOU.

Metro will join a short list of rapper/producers who have performed at the pyramids. Russ and the Black Eyed Peas have both performed at the Pyramids of Giza in the last decade, and Travis Scott was going to unveil his latest album, EUPHORIA, at the same location (which didn't happen). Metro Boomin will be the first mainstream hip-hop artist to venture to Kundalini Grand Pyramids, however. It will also shift the focus back to Metro's music after his beef with Drake led to an alleged social media hack. Hence the expression "in other words" at the beginning of the tweet.

Metro Boomin Will Perform In Giza For 1 Night

Metro produced the track "Like That", in which Kendrick Lamar took shots at Drake. The producer's phone was spammed with phone calls from Drake's native Toronto, and his iCloud account was hacked. He claimed that the hacker tried to purchase $23K in Balenziaga merchandise and post inflammatory tweets under his name. One of these tweets took subliminal shots at longtime friend 21 Savage, which Metro dismissed outright. "Y’all shoulda known something was up then," he wrote. "But negativity and bad news travels faster and further than anything else."

Metro's socials are under control, even if some fans are skeptical about the hack and the story the producer is selling. Regardless of what really went down, Metro is currently on a commercial high. The aforementioned "Like That" went to number one on the Billboard Hot 100, and WE DON'T LIKE YOU topped the Billboard 200. The producer has achieved this feat four times to date, and based on his decision to put on a solo show in Giza, we'd say the W's are going to keep on coming.

