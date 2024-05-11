Metro Boomin Performs For Thousands At The Egyptian Pyramids

BYCaroline Fisher487 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Future Birthday Celebration Hosted By Metro Boomin &amp; Friends
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 18: Metro Boomin attends Future Birthday celebration at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on November 18, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

During his visit, Metro Boomin also met with officials at the royal Abdeen Palace in Cairo.

It's been an undoubtedly busy few weeks for Metro Boomin, and fortunately for him, it hasn't all been beef-related. According to TMZ, the award-winning producer performed for thousands of fans at The Egyptian Great Pyramids complex at the end of last month. The stage he performed on was right next to the Great Pyramid, The Great Sphinx, and the Pyramids of Khafre.

He first announced the performance in early April, telling fans, “In other news I’m doing a show at the Pyramids in Giza [head exploding emojis]." He also shared a poster for the event featuring him, the Sphinx, and the pyramids. Aside from performing, Metro also got the opportunity to visit with officials at the royal Abdeen Palace in Cairo.

Read More: Dr. Miami Trolls Drake With Hilarious “BBL Drizzy” TikTok

Metro Boomin's Egyptian Pyramids Show

Based on his social media activity, he was also able to do a bit of exploring during his visit to the Middle East. He posted a few photos of himself earlier this week posing alongside a camel. "From St. Louis to the pyramids," he captioned one of the fun shots. It looks like Metro Boomin had a relaxing trip, but got right back to business when the show was over. Days after the performance, Metro Boomin unleashed on Drake in a heated Twitter rant, calling him out for some questionable past behavior. He later started a contest with his diss beat dubbed "BBL Drizzy," offering up a cash reward for the best submission.

Shortly after that, some of Metro Boomin's disturbing old Tweets resurfaced, reading "She might be young but she ready” and “Got your lil sister on them mollies she done ran thru the whole squad." Since then, the nickname "Metro Groomin" has been thrown around, though he denies any wrongdoing. What do you think of Metro Boomin performing at the Egyptian Pyramids? What about him meeting with officials at the royal Abdeen Palace in Cairo? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Metro Boomin Denies Pedophile Accusations But Quickly Deletes The Post

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
recommended content
Variety Hitmakers, Presented By Sony Audio - ArrivalsMusicMetro Boomin Sells Out Historic Giza Show in Record Time2.3K
2023 MTV Video Music Awards - ShowMusicMetro Boomin Announces Show At The Pyramids After Twitter Hack Drama625
Organized Noize SXSW DinnerMusicMetro Boomin Denies Pedophile Accusations But Quickly Deletes The Post10.4K
Amazon Music Live Concert Series 2023 – 10/12/23MusicMetro Boomin Adds $10k Reward To “BBL Drizzy” Contest5.8K