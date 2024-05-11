Metro Boomin Performs For Thousands At The Egyptian Pyramids

It's been an undoubtedly busy few weeks for Metro Boomin, and fortunately for him, it hasn't all been beef-related. According to TMZ, the award-winning producer performed for thousands of fans at The Egyptian Great Pyramids complex at the end of last month. The stage he performed on was right next to the Great Pyramid, The Great Sphinx, and the Pyramids of Khafre.

He first announced the performance in early April, telling fans, “In other news I’m doing a show at the Pyramids in Giza [head exploding emojis]." He also shared a poster for the event featuring him, the Sphinx, and the pyramids. Aside from performing, Metro also got the opportunity to visit with officials at the royal Abdeen Palace in Cairo.

Metro Boomin's Egyptian Pyramids Show

Based on his social media activity, he was also able to do a bit of exploring during his visit to the Middle East. He posted a few photos of himself earlier this week posing alongside a camel. "From St. Louis to the pyramids," he captioned one of the fun shots. It looks like Metro Boomin had a relaxing trip, but got right back to business when the show was over. Days after the performance, Metro Boomin unleashed on Drake in a heated Twitter rant, calling him out for some questionable past behavior. He later started a contest with his diss beat dubbed "BBL Drizzy," offering up a cash reward for the best submission.

Shortly after that, some of Metro Boomin's disturbing old Tweets resurfaced, reading "She might be young but she ready” and “Got your lil sister on them mollies she done ran thru the whole squad." Since then, the nickname "Metro Groomin" has been thrown around, though he denies any wrongdoing. What do you think of Metro Boomin performing at the Egyptian Pyramids? What about him meeting with officials at the royal Abdeen Palace in Cairo? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

