Drake is incredibly hard to beat in the commercial game, something the recent success of "What Did I Miss?" proved once again. But Apple Music recently revealed their 500 most streamed songs on the platform as of early July 2025 (near its ten-year anniversary), and it's an even more staggering example.

As caught by Ahmed/The Ears on Twitter, Drizzy boasts the most songs out of any artist on that list, specifically 39. Lil Baby follows with 20, and Taylor Swift is in third with 14. Not only that, but the Toronto superstar also boasts four out of the top 10 most streamed tracks in Apple Music history so far.

Rap on Instagram, among others, provided the full list online. The specific top 10 tracks are "God's Plan" at number three (which makes it the most streamed hip-hop song of all time on Apple Music), "One Dance" with WizKid and Kyla at number six, the Travis Scott collab "SICKO MODE" at number seven, and the Chris Brown link-up "No Guidance" at number nine.

Sure, you might bring technicalities up and point out that two of these aren't his official songs. But let's not pretend Drake's appearance on these cuts isn't a big factor to their success; not exclusively for name recognition, but more importantly, for the quality they achieved.

Drake "What Did I Miss?"

Amid Drake's new album ICEMAN's rapid approach, he might just get more records on this list by the next time Apple Music counts the tally. Also, recent hits like "NOKIA" could have a long-lasting run, and many other cuts are still getting spins like wild.

But these days, the 6ix God is not overly concerned with his accolades. Rather, he's throwing them in the face of his detractors. "What Did I Miss?" saw the OVO mogul once again target his former friends which he thinks turned their backs upon the Kendrick Lamar battle.