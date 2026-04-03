50 Cent Reacts To Gucci Mane Allegedly Snitching On Pooh Shiesty

BY Zachary Horvath
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Apr 11, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Musical artist 50 Cent sits courtside before the game between the Sacramento Kings and the Los Angeles Clippers at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita via Imagn Images Feb 12, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Rapper Gucci Mane watches game action between the Los Angeles Lakers and Atlanta Hawks in the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis via Imagn Images
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50 Cent is following Pooh Shiesty's arrest like the rest of the rap world and he's got some more commentary on it regarding Gucci Mane.

50 Cent is back to provide more of his perspective on the arrest of Pooh Shiesty. This time, though, he's taking aim at Gucci Mane. Yesterday, the Department of Justice's criminal complaint surfaced online. In the documents, there's a section that talks about the "Identification of the Target Suspects through Instagram."

It's here that the DOJ alleges that Gucci Mane, real name Radric Delantic Davis, identified his attackers, including Pooh Shiesty and Big30. Throughout the affidavit, the "Both" rapper is referred to by his government initials (R.D.).

The paperwork says that Gucci knew Lontrell Donell Williams Jr. (Pooh Shiesty) personally by both monikers and that he allegedly identified him and Big30 through their Instagram handles.

Moreover, the document adds that "R.D. described Williams Jr. as wearing a black Nike brand 'shiesty' mask, black hooded shirt, and black pants during the offense."

Even though it's not official that Gucci Mane did this, folks, including 50 Cent, are now labeling the former as a rat/snitch.

Fif took to his Instagram to call the Atlanta native out in a since deleted post per No Jumper. He wrote, "Damn it man [eyeballs emoji] I thought you was smoking on Pookie Loc. Stay tuned for the next episode of only in Atlanta!"

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Did Pooh Shiesty Kidnap Gucci Mane?

For those who don't know, Pookie Loc was an affiliate of Jeezy's and was an unfortunate victim during the peak of the latter and Gucci's beef. The latter was believed to have killed Pookie Loc after a home invasion in 2005. The charge was dropped shortly after due to a lack of evidence.

However, during their feud, Gucci Mane would routinely talk about murdering Pookie Loc in his music back then. 50 Cent's "smoking on Pookie Loc" comment was something that Guwop actually said at one point as well per Vibe.

Overall, Fif is questioning the veteran's street cred as this investigation continues onward. Part of that will include determining whether or not Pooh Shiesty did in fact rob and kidnap his former label boss. The DOJ alleges that was the case on January 10, 2026, at a Dallas recording studio. They alleged that the Memphis native led a team of eight other co-conspirators, including Big30.

Shiesty allegedly conveyed to the victim(s) that it was going to be nothing more than a discussion about his contract with 1017 Global Music. However, things allegedly went south as it turned into an "armed takeover."

If convicted, Shiesty can serve up to a life sentence in prison.

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About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
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