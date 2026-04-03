50 Cent Reacts To Gucci Mane Allegedly Snitching On Pooh Shiesty

50 Cent is back to provide more of his perspective on the arrest of Pooh Shiesty. This time, though, he's taking aim at Gucci Mane. Yesterday, the Department of Justice's criminal complaint surfaced online. In the documents, there's a section that talks about the "Identification of the Target Suspects through Instagram."

It's here that the DOJ alleges that Gucci Mane, real name Radric Delantic Davis, identified his attackers, including Pooh Shiesty and Big30. Throughout the affidavit, the "Both" rapper is referred to by his government initials (R.D.).

The paperwork says that Gucci knew Lontrell Donell Williams Jr. (Pooh Shiesty) personally by both monikers and that he allegedly identified him and Big30 through their Instagram handles.

Moreover, the document adds that "R.D. described Williams Jr. as wearing a black Nike brand 'shiesty' mask, black hooded shirt, and black pants during the offense."

Even though it's not official that Gucci Mane did this, folks, including 50 Cent, are now labeling the former as a rat/snitch.

Fif took to his Instagram to call the Atlanta native out in a since deleted post per No Jumper. He wrote, "Damn it man [eyeballs emoji] I thought you was smoking on Pookie Loc. Stay tuned for the next episode of only in Atlanta!"

Did Pooh Shiesty Kidnap Gucci Mane?

For those who don't know, Pookie Loc was an affiliate of Jeezy's and was an unfortunate victim during the peak of the latter and Gucci's beef. The latter was believed to have killed Pookie Loc after a home invasion in 2005. The charge was dropped shortly after due to a lack of evidence.

However, during their feud, Gucci Mane would routinely talk about murdering Pookie Loc in his music back then. 50 Cent's "smoking on Pookie Loc" comment was something that Guwop actually said at one point as well per Vibe.

Overall, Fif is questioning the veteran's street cred as this investigation continues onward. Part of that will include determining whether or not Pooh Shiesty did in fact rob and kidnap his former label boss. The DOJ alleges that was the case on January 10, 2026, at a Dallas recording studio. They alleged that the Memphis native led a team of eight other co-conspirators, including Big30.

Shiesty allegedly conveyed to the victim(s) that it was going to be nothing more than a discussion about his contract with 1017 Global Music. However, things allegedly went south as it turned into an "armed takeover."