DOJ Alleges Gucci Mane Helped Feds Identify Pooh Shiesty & Big 30

New details are coming out following Pooh Shiesty’s arrest in Dallas this week, and they’re raising a lot of eyebrows. HNHH previously reported that Pooh Shiesty and his father were arrested after their home was raided by the FBI. At the time of writing, it was unclear what they were arrested for.

However, now, according to the Department of Justice, the arrest is tied to a January 10, 2026 incident at a Dallas recording studio that authorities are describing as an “armed takeover.” In a press conference reported by WFAA8, officials allege that multiple people were kidnapped and robbed at gunpoint. And the person of interest apparently included Gucci Mane.

Prosecutors claim Pooh Shiesty, born Lontrell Williams Jr., set up the meeting under the guise of discussing his recording contract. At the time, he was still signed to Gucci Mane’s 1017 Global Music imprint following his last release, “FDO.” Once everyone was in the room, authorities say the situation escalated into a coordinated robbery involving several individuals.

Criminal Complaint Documents

Where things get messy is in the federal complaint itself. Investigators say the suspects were identified through Instagram accounts and people who personally knew them. Pooh Shiesty was linked to his verified @poohshiesty account, while Big30 (Ceobig30) was also identified as being present.

That’s where the internet ran with things.

Because the complaint notes that victims were familiar with those involved, including Pooh Shiesty, fans started speculating that Gucci Mane “helped the feds” identify them. In reality, this kind of identification is pretty standard in cases where the people involved already know each other.

Still, given the history between Gucci Mane and both artists, the optics have people talking.