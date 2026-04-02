DOJ Alleges Gucci Mane Was Kidnapped And Robbed By Pooh Shiesty And Big30

BY Zachary Horvath
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Gucci Mane performs at FedExForum for the Legendz of the Streetz Tour on February 6, 2022, in Memphis. Jf1 0226 © Justin Ford / For CommercialAppeal.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images ATLANTA, GA - MAY 31: Rapper Pooh Shiesty attends Onyx Monday Nights at Onyx Nightclub on May 31, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)
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Pooh Shiesty was arrested on Wednesday in Dallas by the FBI with the reasoning being unknown. Now, we have a surplus of information as to why.

The Department of Justice is coming forward with lots of details regarding the recent arrest of Pooh Shiesty. In a press conference earlier today, WFAA8 Dallas reports that the DOJ alleges Gucci Mane was at the center of "an armed takeover."

DOJ officials allege that this took place on January 10, 2026, at a recording studio in Dallas. Numerous other unspecified victims were at the scene of the crime as well. In their public address, they allege that all of these people, including Gucci Mane, were kidnapped and robbed at gunpoint.

Pooh Shiesty, whose real name is Lontrell Denell Williams Jr., orchestrated a meeting to "discuss the terms of his recording contract with one of the victims." The "Back in Blood" rapper is still signed to Gucci Mane's 1017 Global Music imprint as of his last release, "FDO."

However, according to the DOJ, it sounds like Shiesty wanted out of his deal. They allege that he "forced one of the victims to sign a release from the recording contract at gunpoint." Officials allege the 26-year-old used an AK-style pistol.

The Memphis native wasn't alone in this alleged attack as he was reportedly joined by eight other co-conspirators. One of which includes another Memphis rapper in Big30, real name Rodney Lamont Wright Jr.

While Shiesty was dealing with the contract, his partners allegedly robbed the other victims of Rolex watches, jewelry, cash and other expensive items.

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Pooh Shiesty Arrested By FBI

Moreover, one victim was allegedly choked to the point of unconsciousness. Big30 allegedly barricaded the door so no one could escape.

As it stands, the DOJ says they have made eight of the nine arrests which took place in Dallas, Memphis and Nashville. They are in the process of executing the last one at the time of writing. The rest were completed yesterday, April 1, including the ones for Pooh Shiesty and his dad.

The FBI brought the former into custody in Dallas, whereas another unit raided his family's home in Memphis. That's where his dad, Lontrell Williams Sr. was arrested. He allegedly helped his son arrange and conduct this alleged attack on Gucci Mane and the others.

If each person connected to this federal case is convicted, they all face a sentence of up to life imprisonment, per the DOJ.

It seems there is still more information to come from this press conference, so stay tuned.

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About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
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