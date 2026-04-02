DOJ Alleges Gucci Mane Was Kidnapped And Robbed By Pooh Shiesty And Big30

The Department of Justice is coming forward with lots of details regarding the recent arrest of Pooh Shiesty. In a press conference earlier today, WFAA8 Dallas reports that the DOJ alleges Gucci Mane was at the center of "an armed takeover."

DOJ officials allege that this took place on January 10, 2026, at a recording studio in Dallas. Numerous other unspecified victims were at the scene of the crime as well. In their public address, they allege that all of these people, including Gucci Mane, were kidnapped and robbed at gunpoint.

Pooh Shiesty, whose real name is Lontrell Denell Williams Jr., orchestrated a meeting to "discuss the terms of his recording contract with one of the victims." The "Back in Blood" rapper is still signed to Gucci Mane's 1017 Global Music imprint as of his last release, "FDO."

However, according to the DOJ, it sounds like Shiesty wanted out of his deal. They allege that he "forced one of the victims to sign a release from the recording contract at gunpoint." Officials allege the 26-year-old used an AK-style pistol.

The Memphis native wasn't alone in this alleged attack as he was reportedly joined by eight other co-conspirators. One of which includes another Memphis rapper in Big30, real name Rodney Lamont Wright Jr.

While Shiesty was dealing with the contract, his partners allegedly robbed the other victims of Rolex watches, jewelry, cash and other expensive items.

Pooh Shiesty Arrested By FBI

Moreover, one victim was allegedly choked to the point of unconsciousness. Big30 allegedly barricaded the door so no one could escape.

As it stands, the DOJ says they have made eight of the nine arrests which took place in Dallas, Memphis and Nashville. They are in the process of executing the last one at the time of writing. The rest were completed yesterday, April 1, including the ones for Pooh Shiesty and his dad.

The FBI brought the former into custody in Dallas, whereas another unit raided his family's home in Memphis. That's where his dad, Lontrell Williams Sr. was arrested. He allegedly helped his son arrange and conduct this alleged attack on Gucci Mane and the others.

If each person connected to this federal case is convicted, they all face a sentence of up to life imprisonment, per the DOJ.