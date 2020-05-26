Department Of Justice
- SportsNBA Under DOJ Investigation For Supposed Anticompetitive Behavior Against Ice Cube's Big3 League: ReportReportedly, referees, NBA players, and owners have been denied to be a part of the Big3 by the league. By Zachary Horvath
- PoliticsJAY-Z, Yo Gotti, And Team ROC Push The DOJ To Investigate Prison For Inhumane ConditionsAfter securing legal representation for inmates at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman, JAY-Z, Yo Gotti, and Team ROC have pushed the DOJ to investigate the prison for inhumane conditions. By Brianna Lawson
- PoliticsTeam Roc Intensifies Its Pressure On The Kansas City Police In New Open LetterTeam Roc released a new open letter addressing the Department of Justice's blatant silence on the Kansas City Kansas Police Department's misconduct.By Brianna Lawson
- PoliticsTexas Sued By Justice Department Over Abortion BanTexas has come under fire over the past week due to its draconian new abortion laws.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureDepartment Of Justice Weighs Charging Derek Chauvin Over 2017 Incident: ReportThe department is allegedly weighing charging the former cop in connection with another case. By Madusa S.
- CrimeJustice Department Will Not Charge Officers Involved In Tamir Rice Shooting: ReportThe Justice Department has decided not to pursue justice at all. By Madusa S.
- RandomWalmart Sued By Justice Department For "Fueling" Opioid Crisis By Fulfilling Invalid Prescriptions: ReportThe mega-chain operates 5,000 pharmacies nationwide.By Erika Marie
- CrimeDepartment Of Justice Gives Up On Tamir Rice Killing InvestigationWhere is the justice?By Karlton Jahmal
- SportsFormer NFL Star Josh Bellamy Arrested For Million Dollar PPP Loan Fraud: ReportHe reportedly secured upwards of $17 for himself, family, and friends, and blew some of his money of Gucci, Dior, and casinos.By Erika Marie
- CrimeAhmaud Arbery Killing Investigated As Hate Crime By Department Of JusticeAhmaud Arbery was killed while jogging back in February, and after arrests were made recently, the Department of Justice is now investigating whether or not this case is a hate crime.By Erika Marie