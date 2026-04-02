Pooh Shiesty Fans React To His Arrest And Alleged Kidnapping Of Gucci Mane

Pooh Shiesty is back in custody as of Wednesday, April 1 on some hefty allegations. They include the alleged kidnapping and robbery of Gucci Mane, his label boss, as well as several others. The Memphis rapper had eight other accomplices with him during this alleged attack in which everyone, including Shiesty, was allegedly armed.

The Department of Justice said in their press conference that one of the victims was held at gunpoint by the latter so that they would sign a release from his contract with 1017 Global Music. As it stands today, he's in custody in Dallas, which is where this alleged altercation occurred back on January 10.

If Shiesty and his co-conspirators, which allegedly includes his dad (who was also arrested back home in Memphis), are convicted then they can all face up to a life sentence.

As of right now, these claims remain just that against the "FDO" rapper. Some of his fans aren't overreacting to the news just yet for that reason. However, a lot of them are disappointed and frustrated to see Shiesty back in a similar situation.

Remember, he's only been home since last October after serving three years for a gun charge. He pled guilty to conspiring to possess firearms in furtherance of crimes of violence and drug trafficking. His home detention stipulations also made it so the 26-year-old couldn't commit another crime or possess a firearm.

Pooh Shiesty Arrested In Dallas

For that reason, and for the alleged kidnapping and armed robbery of Gucci Mane, fans are confused by his actions.

"This is actually insane," one fan writes bluntly underneath Kurrco's post about the DOJ's allegations. "Bro just got out and now it’s straight back to the slammer," another adds.

A third writes, "This is what hip hop glorifies through the music and actions. He lived by his own words and the consequences are facing him now."

If you want, you can view more reactions to the news below.

Another person who voiced their opinion on the matter was YSL affiliate Lil Woody. He took his social media to express his heartbreak and nuanced thoughts on Shiesty and his mindset.

"Pride and ego are our main enemies... We our own enemy. The sh*t stop when we change our mindset... These n****s play the game till they lose. You gotta know when to get out of it, bro... This ain't Grand Theft Auto, this ain't no TV show. This our real life..."