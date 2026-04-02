Pooh Shiesty Fans React To His Arrest And Alleged Kidnapping Of Gucci Mane

BY Zachary Horvath
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ATLANTA, GA - AUGUST 12: Pooh Shiesty and Gucci Mane attend a party at Republic Lounge on August 12, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)
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Pooh Shiesty's arrest has captured the attention of folks online and it's safe to say that most are shocked and a little disappointed.

Pooh Shiesty is back in custody as of Wednesday, April 1 on some hefty allegations. They include the alleged kidnapping and robbery of Gucci Mane, his label boss, as well as several others. The Memphis rapper had eight other accomplices with him during this alleged attack in which everyone, including Shiesty, was allegedly armed.

The Department of Justice said in their press conference that one of the victims was held at gunpoint by the latter so that they would sign a release from his contract with 1017 Global Music. As it stands today, he's in custody in Dallas, which is where this alleged altercation occurred back on January 10.

If Shiesty and his co-conspirators, which allegedly includes his dad (who was also arrested back home in Memphis), are convicted then they can all face up to a life sentence.

As of right now, these claims remain just that against the "FDO" rapper. Some of his fans aren't overreacting to the news just yet for that reason. However, a lot of them are disappointed and frustrated to see Shiesty back in a similar situation.

Remember, he's only been home since last October after serving three years for a gun charge. He pled guilty to conspiring to possess firearms in furtherance of crimes of violence and drug trafficking. His home detention stipulations also made it so the 26-year-old couldn't commit another crime or possess a firearm.

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Pooh Shiesty Arrested In Dallas

For that reason, and for the alleged kidnapping and armed robbery of Gucci Mane, fans are confused by his actions.

"This is actually insane," one fan writes bluntly underneath Kurrco's post about the DOJ's allegations. "Bro just got out and now it’s straight back to the slammer," another adds.

A third writes, "This is what hip hop glorifies through the music and actions. He lived by his own words and the consequences are facing him now."

If you want, you can view more reactions to the news below.

Another person who voiced their opinion on the matter was YSL affiliate Lil Woody. He took his social media to express his heartbreak and nuanced thoughts on Shiesty and his mindset.

"Pride and ego are our main enemies... We our own enemy. The sh*t stop when we change our mindset... These n****s play the game till they lose. You gotta know when to get out of it, bro... This ain't Grand Theft Auto, this ain't no TV show. This our real life..."

More Reactions To Pooh Shiesty's Arrest

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About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
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