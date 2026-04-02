Lil Woody Shares Nuanced Thoughts On Pooh Shiesty's Arrest

BY Zachary Horvath
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Gucci Mane Hosts Republic
ATLANTA, GA - AUGUST 12: Foogiano, Pooh Shiesty and Gucci Mane attend a party hosted by Gucci Mane and 1017 at Republic Lounge on August 12, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)
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Pooh Shiesty is right back in custody after returning from a 63-month sentence last October over a gun charge.

Pooh Shiesty's future is in serious jeopardy after his federal arrest in Dallas yesterday. If he's convicted, he can serve up to a life sentence. It's worth noting that the Memphis rapper hasn't been home that long, either. He came back home after serving three years for a gun charge last October.

He did plead guilty in that case, specifically to conspiring to possess firearms in furtherance of crimes of violence and drug trafficking. Furthermore, he was on home detention. Some of the stipulations were that the 26-year-old couldn't commit another crime or possess a firearm.

Overall, this is why folks within the rap community, namely Lil Woody, are saddened and disappointed to see Pooh Shiesty back in custody.

In a video caught by No Jumper, the YSL affiliate shared his unfiltered and nuanced thoughts on his situation. "Pride and ego are our main enemies," Woody says. Speaking from experience, he explains how he had to fight and not allow himself to go back to jail and be away from his loved ones.

The internet personality also makes a key point about how Shiesty proved everyone wrong from a music standpoint.

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Did Pooh Shiesty Kidnap Gucci Mane?

His "FDO" (First Day Out) single was blowing up, similar to NBA YoungBoy, Woody adds. But while he was doing the right things to get back and achieving the dream lifestyle, he believes Shiesty never changed his mindset.

"We our own enemy," he reiterates. "The sh*t stop when we change our mindset... These n****s play the game till they lose. You gotta know when to get out of it, bro... This ain't Grand Theft Auto, this ain't no TV show. This our real life..."

If you didn't hear why the "Back in Blood" rapper is custody, the DOJ is alleging that he led "an armed takeover." Officials allege that Gucci Mane was at the focus of his alleged attack, which involved him kidnapping and robbing his label boss and other victims.

It appears Shiesty wasn't happy with his contract to Gucci's 1017 Global Music imprint. The DOJ alleged in their address that he "forced one of the victims to sign a release from the recording contract at gunpoint." A total of eight arrests have been made since yesterday, with one more needing to be completed.

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About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
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