Lil Woody Shares Nuanced Thoughts On Pooh Shiesty's Arrest

Pooh Shiesty's future is in serious jeopardy after his federal arrest in Dallas yesterday. If he's convicted, he can serve up to a life sentence. It's worth noting that the Memphis rapper hasn't been home that long, either. He came back home after serving three years for a gun charge last October.
He did plead guilty in that case, specifically to conspiring to possess firearms in furtherance of crimes of violence and drug trafficking. Furthermore, he was on home detention. Some of the stipulations were that the 26-year-old couldn't commit another crime or possess a firearm.
Overall, this is why folks within the rap community, namely Lil Woody, are saddened and disappointed to see Pooh Shiesty back in custody.
In a video caught by No Jumper, the YSL affiliate shared his unfiltered and nuanced thoughts on his situation. "Pride and ego are our main enemies," Woody says. Speaking from experience, he explains how he had to fight and not allow himself to go back to jail and be away from his loved ones.
The internet personality also makes a key point about how Shiesty proved everyone wrong from a music standpoint.
Did Pooh Shiesty Kidnap Gucci Mane?
His "FDO" (First Day Out) single was blowing up, similar to NBA YoungBoy, Woody adds. But while he was doing the right things to get back and achieving the dream lifestyle, he believes Shiesty never changed his mindset.
"We our own enemy," he reiterates. "The sh*t stop when we change our mindset... These n****s play the game till they lose. You gotta know when to get out of it, bro... This ain't Grand Theft Auto, this ain't no TV show. This our real life..."
If you didn't hear why the "Back in Blood" rapper is custody, the DOJ is alleging that he led "an armed takeover." Officials allege that Gucci Mane was at the focus of his alleged attack, which involved him kidnapping and robbing his label boss and other victims.
It appears Shiesty wasn't happy with his contract to Gucci's 1017 Global Music imprint. The DOJ alleged in their address that he "forced one of the victims to sign a release from the recording contract at gunpoint." A total of eight arrests have been made since yesterday, with one more needing to be completed.
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