Adam22 Claims Gucci Mane-Pooh Shiesty Robbery Rumors Are True

A few months ago, there was a rumor circulating online that Gucci Mane and Pooh Shiesty got into some sort of altercation. Overall, the reports were actually quite harrowing. Some claimed that Pooh Shiesty kidnapped Gucci and even robbed him of his ring.

Subsequently, Gucci Mane took to social media, where he showed off his ring, noting that it was still very much on his finger. This was meant to be his response to the drama, and for the most part, fans left it alone. However, there were still some questions that went unanswered.

Recently, Adam22 found himself on VladTV, where he was asked about a plethora of topics in the political and hip-hop worlds. For instance, in the clip below, DJ Vlad begins by asking Adam about Jeffrey Epstein and whether or not the man really did kill himself.

Eventually, this turned into a conversation about none other than Gucci Mane and Pooh Shiesty. DJ Vlad noted that for the most part, everyone involved was denying what went down. However, Adam22 claims to have information to the contrary.

Adam22 on the Gucci Mane & Pooh Shiesty Rumor

Adam says that he spoke to Memphis insiders, and they seem to think there is truth to the rumor. Furthermore, Adam suggests that there were very few real responses to the rumor, and therefore, it suggests that everyone is trying to hide something.

Ultimately, it is hard to discern what is true and what is false. At the end of the day, Adam22 doesn't have a direct line to Gucci Mane and Pooh Shiesty. This may very well be one of those hip-hop mysteries that we never get the truth about.