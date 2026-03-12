Adam22 Claims Gucci Mane-Pooh Shiesty Robbery Rumors Are True

BY Alexander Cole
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NBA: Playoffs-Cleveland Cavaliers at Miami Heat
Apr 28, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; American rapper Gucci Mane reacts during game four for the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs between the Miami Heat and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Adam22 was recently on DJ Vlad where he offered up some interesting takes on the alleged situation involving Pooh Shiest & Gucci Mane.

A few months ago, there was a rumor circulating online that Gucci Mane and Pooh Shiesty got into some sort of altercation. Overall, the reports were actually quite harrowing. Some claimed that Pooh Shiesty kidnapped Gucci and even robbed him of his ring.

Subsequently, Gucci Mane took to social media, where he showed off his ring, noting that it was still very much on his finger. This was meant to be his response to the drama, and for the most part, fans left it alone. However, there were still some questions that went unanswered.

Recently, Adam22 found himself on VladTV, where he was asked about a plethora of topics in the political and hip-hop worlds. For instance, in the clip below, DJ Vlad begins by asking Adam about Jeffrey Epstein and whether or not the man really did kill himself.

Eventually, this turned into a conversation about none other than Gucci Mane and Pooh Shiesty. DJ Vlad noted that for the most part, everyone involved was denying what went down. However, Adam22 claims to have information to the contrary.

Read More: Lil Pump’s Attempt To Ragebait J. Cole Is As Embarrassing As His Career Trajectory

Adam22 on the Gucci Mane & Pooh Shiesty Rumor

Adam says that he spoke to Memphis insiders, and they seem to think there is truth to the rumor. Furthermore, Adam suggests that there were very few real responses to the rumor, and therefore, it suggests that everyone is trying to hide something.

Ultimately, it is hard to discern what is true and what is false. At the end of the day, Adam22 doesn't have a direct line to Gucci Mane and Pooh Shiesty. This may very well be one of those hip-hop mysteries that we never get the truth about.

For the time being, this DJ Vlad interview is certainly going to make the rounds and make some noise. This will renew the topic and remind fans of a chapter that they probably forgot about for a while. Whatever the case may be, Adam has opened up a can of worms with this one.

Read More: The Many Eras Of T.I. Told Through 5 Essential Songs

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
NBA: Playoffs-Milwaukee Bucks at Boston Celtics Music Gucci Mane Seemingly Responds To Rumor Pooh Shiesty Robbed & Kidnapped Him
Adam22 (2) Pop Culture Adam22 Responds To Unsubstantiated Rumor About Pooh Shiesty Kidnapping & Robbing Gucci Mane
42 Dugg &amp; Friends In Concert Music Boosie Badazz Is Tired Of People Blaming Gucci Mane For His Label Artists' Issues
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together
Comments 0