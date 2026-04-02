Yesterday (April 1), Pooh Shiesty was arrested at his family home in Dallas, Texas. The details surrounding the arrest are still murky, but according to TMZ, it was made in connection with a federal criminal case. At the time of writing, it's unclear exactly what charges the rapper is currently facing.

His Cordova, Tennessee, residence was raided by the FBI earlier this week. Reportedly, the government agency conducted "a federal court authorized search and arrest warrant." Pooh Shiesty isn't alone in his legal woes, however. His father, Lontrell Williams Sr., was also recently arrested. He was taken into custody in Memphis yesterday. His charges haven't been made public either.

This latest development has earned big reactions from Pooh Shiesty's fans and peers. 50 Cent, for example, recently took to Instagram to weigh in. He shared Williams Sr.'s mugshot and booking info, along with the rumor that the arrest is related to Pooh Shiesty allegedly robbing Gucci Mane in an effort to get out of his 1017 Records contract.

Did Pooh Shiesty Rob Gucci Mane?

In his caption, he made his confusion clear. "WtF going on here 👀," he asked. Plenty of social media users are asking themselves the same thing. It remains to be seen when or if they'll get the answers they're looking for.

For the time being, the robbery rumors are still completely unsubstantiated. During a recent interview with VladTV, Adam22 claimed that there could be some truth to them, while others remain skeptical. Gucci Mane hasn't addressed the rumors directly, though he was sure to flaunt his bling in an Instagram post as they continued to spread.