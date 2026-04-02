Earlier today (April 2), it was reported that Pooh Shiesty was arrested this week at his family home in Dallas, Texas. The exact charges he's currently facing have not yet been made public. Authorities have confirmed that the arrest was made in connection with a federal criminal case. His father, Lontrell Williams Sr., was also taken into custody.

The news has earned mixed reactions from social media users and peers. Hernandez Govan, for example, took to Instagram today to weigh in. When one commenter accused him of lying about the arrest, he was quick to set the record straight. "Pooh Shiesty been locked up for 4 days goofy," he declared. For now, it's unclear whether or not there's any truth to this claim.

Pooh Shiesty and his father's arrest followed an FBI raid of the rapper's home in Cordova, Tennessee. The government agency reportedly conducted "a federal court authorized search and arrest warrant."

Why Was Pooh Shiesty Arrested?

The Department of Justice says that Pooh Shiesty, Big30, and seven others are accused of robbing and kidnapping multiple people, including Gucci Mane. Allegedly, Shiesty threatened one of the victims with a gun while forcing them to sign a form releasing him from 1017 Records. One victim was allegedly choked until they almost lost consciousness.

At the time of writing, Gucci Mane has not addressed Pooh Shiesty's arrest publicly. Earlier this week, however, he flaunted some of his jewelry in an Instagram post. The post arrived amid rumors that his ring might have been stolen during the alleged robbery.