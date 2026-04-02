Hernandez Govan Claims Pooh Shiesty Has Been In Jail For Several Days

BY Caroline Fisher
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Hernandez Govan Pooh Shiesty Jail
ATLANTA, GA - MAY 31: Pooh Shiesty attends Onyx Monday Nights at Onyx Nightclub on May 31, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage) PRINCEWILLIAMS ATLPICS.NET
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Pooh Shiesty and his crew are accused of kidnapping and robbing Gucci Mane and several other people at gunpoint.

Earlier today (April 2), it was reported that Pooh Shiesty was arrested this week at his family home in Dallas, Texas. The exact charges he's currently facing have not yet been made public. Authorities have confirmed that the arrest was made in connection with a federal criminal case. His father, Lontrell Williams Sr., was also taken into custody.

The news has earned mixed reactions from social media users and peers. Hernandez Govan, for example, took to Instagram today to weigh in. When one commenter accused him of lying about the arrest, he was quick to set the record straight. "Pooh Shiesty been locked up for 4 days goofy," he declared. For now, it's unclear whether or not there's any truth to this claim.

Pooh Shiesty and his father's arrest followed an FBI raid of the rapper's home in Cordova, Tennessee. The government agency reportedly conducted "a federal court authorized search and arrest warrant."

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Why Was Pooh Shiesty Arrested?

The Department of Justice says that Pooh Shiesty, Big30, and seven others are accused of robbing and kidnapping multiple people, including Gucci Mane. Allegedly, Shiesty threatened one of the victims with a gun while forcing them to sign a form releasing him from 1017 Records. One victim was allegedly choked until they almost lost consciousness.

At the time of writing, Gucci Mane has not addressed Pooh Shiesty's arrest publicly. Earlier this week, however, he flaunted some of his jewelry in an Instagram post. The post arrived amid rumors that his ring might have been stolen during the alleged robbery.

Pooh Shiesty's latest arrest comes just six months after he was released from prison following a 63-month sentence for a federal firearms conspiracy charge. In 2022, he pleaded guilty to the charge in connection with a robbery and shooting that took place at a Bay Harbor Islands hotel two years prior. He was released several months early due to good behavior.

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About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is currently a News Editor at HotNewHipHop. Her time at HotNewHipHop began in 2023 when she began writing about music and pop culture full-time. Since then, she has helped cover major stories including the YSL RICO trial, Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s explosive feud, Diddy’s ongoing legal battle, and awards shows such as the BET Awards. Being from Chicago, she also got the opportunity to attend Summer Smash 2024 and review Chief Keef’s historic homecoming show. She additionally covered sets by Flo Milli, Playboi Carti, Bktherula, and more.
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