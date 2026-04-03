Wack 100 Claims Pooh Shiesty's Dad Has Been A Snitch Since 2009

Wack 100 always seems to have some paperwork on people, particularly those he's not necessarily a fan of. To no not many folks' surprise, the manager has come forward with some alleged evidence amid Pooh Shiesty's arrest.
Based on his phone call with DJ Akademiks, which can be heard below per joebuddenclips, it doesn't sound like he's a fan of the Memphis rapper and/or his father. That would be Lontrell Williams Sr., who was also arrested in connection with his son for the alleged kidnapping and robbing of Gucci Mane.
He allegedly "helped plan and execute" the kidnapping, the U.S. Attorney's Office says.
In the clip, Wack 100 comes to the defense of Gucci Mane, who's been taking some heat as more details have surfaced thanks to the DOJ's affidavit.
To combat all of the negativity coming Guwop's way, Wack 100 claims that Williams Sr. should be catching the same amount of flak, if not more. That's because the manager alleges that Shiesty's dad has been a snitch for well over a decade.
To be more specific, since 2009. He proves that by forwarding Akademiks some documents from that year which paints the patriarch as an informant.
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Did Gucci Mane Snitch On Pooh Shiesty?
Through his attorney, Shiesty's dad agreed to plead guilty to five counts. However, where things get interesting is a little bit further down the alleged paperwork. It states that the rapper's father's plea deal involved him providing information to government officials. It describes his assistance as "ongoing" with the hope for "future" help.
If he continued to do so, he would have had the chance to be sentenced under guideline 5K1.1. This specifically allows for a reduction in a defendant's sentence if they provide evidence.
Overall, Wack 100 believes that Pooh Shiesty's dad deserves to be called out while Gucci Mane doesn't. For those wondering, the DOJ alleges that the 1017 Global Music CEO identified both Shiesty and fellow rapper Big30 as two of his attackers.
In the document, Gucci is referred to by his government initials, R.D. They allege that "R.D. described Williams Jr. [Shiesty] as wearing a black Nike brand 'shiesty' mask, black hooded shirt, and black pants during the offense."
If he's found guilty, Shiesty and his co-conspirators could all go to prison for life.