Wack 100 Claims Pooh Shiesty's Dad Has Been A Snitch Since 2009

BY Zachary Horvath
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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 15: Wack100 attends Wynn Records Presents: Claressa Shields Signing Celebration at Level South Olive on November 15, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Wynn Records)
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Pooh Shiesty's father, Lontrell Williams Sr., was also arrested in connection to his case which involves the alleged kidnapping of Gucci Mane.

Wack 100 always seems to have some paperwork on people, particularly those he's not necessarily a fan of. To no not many folks' surprise, the manager has come forward with some alleged evidence amid Pooh Shiesty's arrest.

Based on his phone call with DJ Akademiks, which can be heard below per joebuddenclips, it doesn't sound like he's a fan of the Memphis rapper and/or his father. That would be Lontrell Williams Sr., who was also arrested in connection with his son for the alleged kidnapping and robbing of Gucci Mane.

He allegedly "helped plan and execute" the kidnapping, the U.S. Attorney's Office says.

In the clip, Wack 100 comes to the defense of Gucci Mane, who's been taking some heat as more details have surfaced thanks to the DOJ's affidavit.

To combat all of the negativity coming Guwop's way, Wack 100 claims that Williams Sr. should be catching the same amount of flak, if not more. That's because the manager alleges that Shiesty's dad has been a snitch for well over a decade.

To be more specific, since 2009. He proves that by forwarding Akademiks some documents from that year which paints the patriarch as an informant.

Read More: LeBron James Is Perpetuating Racist Narratives About Memphis, And The NBA Couldn't Be Happier

Did Gucci Mane Snitch On Pooh Shiesty?

Through his attorney, Shiesty's dad agreed to plead guilty to five counts. However, where things get interesting is a little bit further down the alleged paperwork. It states that the rapper's father's plea deal involved him providing information to government officials. It describes his assistance as "ongoing" with the hope for "future" help.

If he continued to do so, he would have had the chance to be sentenced under guideline 5K1.1. This specifically allows for a reduction in a defendant's sentence if they provide evidence.

Overall, Wack 100 believes that Pooh Shiesty's dad deserves to be called out while Gucci Mane doesn't. For those wondering, the DOJ alleges that the 1017 Global Music CEO identified both Shiesty and fellow rapper Big30 as two of his attackers.

In the document, Gucci is referred to by his government initials, R.D. They allege that "R.D. described Williams Jr. [Shiesty] as wearing a black Nike brand 'shiesty' mask, black hooded shirt, and black pants during the offense."

If he's found guilty, Shiesty and his co-conspirators could all go to prison for life.

Read More: Poetik Flakko Reveals Identity Of Drakeo The Ruler's Alleged Killer

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
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