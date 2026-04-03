Poetik Flakko Reveals Identity Of Drakeo The Ruler's Alleged Killer

The tragic murder of Drakeo The Ruler still hasn't found a suspect in court, but Poetik Flakko claims to know who did it. In a new video caught by No Jumper on Instagram, he revealed the identity of Drakeo's alleged killer and made allegations about the context of the fatal 2021 neck stabbing.

Specifically, Flakko claimed that The Ruler's killer is a man called Frank Williams, also known as Frankenstone. He is allegedly a close friend of Munchie B, an Inglewood rapper and alleged gang member who had heavy beef with Drakeo.

The No Jumper-affiliated commentator shared an alleged screenshot depicting Williams, allegedly stemming from footage of another murder that Williams is allegedly involved in. Poetik Flakko did not share the victim's identity or footage of the murder out of respect. But he did claim the footage shows Frankenstone stabbing the victim in the neck after an altercation.

Flakko also claimed Frank Williams is out on bail while fighting that murder case, showing alleged paperwork. He also claimed Frankenstone deleted his social media accounts when he found out Poetik Flakko was making this video. Flakko also claimed that police identified him as a suspect, and that "the streets" heard from Williams and his entourage themselves that he is the culprit. "The streets credit him," he alleged.

Then, Poetik Flakko alleged the context behind Drakeo The Ruler's murder. Frankenstone was allegedly close with Munchie B and the late Red Bull, whom Drakeo was accused of murdering and later acquitted. Flakko claimed that Munchie said The Ruler "died because he got out of jail and began to diss Red Bull."

None of these allegations have been confirmed by official sources at press time. We will see where they lead.

How Did Drakeo The Ruler Pass Away?

Drakeo The Ruler was fatally stabbed in 2021 during the Once Upon A Time In LA festival in December. While he and his entourage were backstage, a large group of assailants reportedly attacked them. Someone fatally stabbed Drakeo in the neck during this altercation.