BY Caroline Fisher 456 Views
Wack 100 Could Have Saved Drakeo Hip Hop News
VENICE, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 12: The Game, Hit-Boy and Wack 100 attend The Game's release of "Drillmatic" at the Gall3ry By Koll3ctiff on August 12, 2022 in Venice, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images)
According to Wack 100, he was "100 deep" at the Los Angeles music festival where Drakeo The Ruler was fatally stabbed.

During a recent interview with VladTV, Wack 100 discussed Drakeo The Ruler's untimely death. The 28-year-old was fatally stabbed at the Once Upon a Time in LA music festival back in 2021. According to Wack, he might have actually been able to prevent the tragedy had the late rapper shown up to the event on time.

"I missed it by like 15 minutes," Wack began. "We was actually waiting on Drakeo to make sure he got in and out right. But sh*t, we waiting on him an hour and something. I had 100 tickets, I had four artists performing. I had Game, I had Blueface, Coyote, and Tru Carr. So I told nephew we was gonna wait up for him and make sure he got in and out of there right."

"By the time we got to the sprinter and got to the freeway, we got the call that he was dead," he continued. "We was 100 deep and we had people with us that knew people from whatever he was involved in. So I think between the politics and the numbers, I think it probably would have been diffused at that time. 90% sure."

Wack 100 Young Thug Jail Calls

Wack went on to say that he believes law enforcement must have some leads in the case since so many people were involved. This isn't all he's weighed in on recently either. Late month, he also weighed in on Young Thug's jail phone calls that leaked online. He suggested that he was actually the one who leaked the calls, adding that he plans to make sure it's "over" for the YSL founder.

"Yeah. We gon' make sure of that... still got about two more hours of content... We not gon' stop. F*ck dude," he said during a conversation with DJ Akademiks. In a later interview, he addressed snitching allegations that have been floating around since the jail calls leaked, insisting that Young Thug is "worse than 6ix9ine."

