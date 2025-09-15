During a recent interview with VladTV, Wack 100 discussed Drakeo The Ruler's untimely death. The 28-year-old was fatally stabbed at the Once Upon a Time in LA music festival back in 2021. According to Wack, he might have actually been able to prevent the tragedy had the late rapper shown up to the event on time.

"I missed it by like 15 minutes," Wack began. "We was actually waiting on Drakeo to make sure he got in and out right. But sh*t, we waiting on him an hour and something. I had 100 tickets, I had four artists performing. I had Game, I had Blueface, Coyote, and Tru Carr. So I told nephew we was gonna wait up for him and make sure he got in and out of there right."

"By the time we got to the sprinter and got to the freeway, we got the call that he was dead," he continued. "We was 100 deep and we had people with us that knew people from whatever he was involved in. So I think between the politics and the numbers, I think it probably would have been diffused at that time. 90% sure."

Wack 100 Young Thug Jail Calls

Wack went on to say that he believes law enforcement must have some leads in the case since so many people were involved. This isn't all he's weighed in on recently either. Late month, he also weighed in on Young Thug's jail phone calls that leaked online. He suggested that he was actually the one who leaked the calls, adding that he plans to make sure it's "over" for the YSL founder.