Wack 100 is maybe Young Thug's number one detractor right now. But in case he wasn't in your eyes, you may be bumping him to that spot after hearing his latest comments. In a new interview with DJ Vlad on Vlad TV, the manager explained why he thinks the YSL rapper is "dangerous."

If you haven't been paying attention to what's trending in hip-hop right now, Young Thug has been facing a constant flow of criticism from the internet and artists alike. It started a couple of weeks ago after some audio leaked from a police interrogation in which he named Peewee Roscoe, many labeled him a rat.

Things quickly got out of hand as folks such as Ralo, Quality Control's CEO "P," and others turned on him. After that, jail calls began surfacing at an alarming rate. In them, Young Thug shared his unfiltered and harsh takes on several rappers. Some have been quite shocking as Drake, Future, Travis Scott, and Lil Durk were all bashed on varying levels.

As a result, Young Thug is sort of by his lonesome right now and has many labeling him as the reason for the unraveling of Atlanta's rap scene. That's mainly why Wack 100 believes he's so "dangerous."

Young Thug Leaked Jail Calls

In fact, he expresses to Vlad in this sit-down that he feels he's worse than 6ix9ine, who's had the rat label on him for even longer. He's come down to this conclusion based on how calm he feels Young Thug was during said interrogation.

Wack 100 is of the mindset that the "Money On Money" songwriter has deep ties with authorities and thus making him a threat if someone were to share some information with him. He also touches on how many people's affected with his words as well.

He names GloRilla, who he labeled "ugly" but then tried to apologize to. Lil Durk, who he said was acting "different" while working with him on new music. Drake, who we mentioned earlier has been supportive of his contemporary for years.