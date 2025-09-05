Wack 100 Suggests That He's Been The One Leaking Young Thug's Jail Calls

The internet has been wondering who's been leaking these Young Thug jail calls and it seems like Wack 100 may have just blown his cover.

Young Thug has made a lot of enemies over this last week as he was apparently quite the chatter box during his stint in jail. He's been accused of snitching on members in his YSL circle, particularly on Peewee Roscoe. He's stood by him though, but his words really haven't assuaged anyone.

But in the days following that leaked audio, it's been revealed that Young Thug was also talking a lot of smack about several rappers. Migos, Gucci Mane, Kendrick Lamar, Lil Durk, and Gunna are just a few of them.

One who recently clapped back was GloRilla. During a chat with his boo, Mariah the Scientist, Young Thug called her ugly and disrespected her looks in various ways. The Memphis femcee responded, pointing out the irony of his comments.

"Mind you dis da same n**** blowing my phone up to ask what color my eyes is lmaooo." Thug did try to apologize for what he said, claiming that he didn't mean it. Moreover, he says he was just having a rough go of it behind bars.

Overall, the audio clips have just kept on coming and it seems that more are on the way. It's been speculated who has been spreading them, but no one really has a clue.

Young Thug Beefs

However, thanks to a conversation between DJ Akademiks and Wack 100, it seems we have may have that information now. The talent manager has been one of Thug's loudest enemies during this stretch, believing wholeheartedly that he's a snitch, among other things.

He's especially had enough of him in part because of his close relationship with Quality Control CEO, Pierre "P" Thomas. Thugger warned his artist, Lil Baby, that he was a rat and cannot be trusted. "P" has been beefing with him as a result.

But in his fit of rage over Thug trying to sully his friend's name, Wack 100 seemingly reveals to Ak that he's been releasing these jail calls. He was asked if it was "over" for him and he responded, "Yeah. We gon' make sure of that... still got about two more hours of content... We not gon' stop. F*ck dude."

He says that the only thing that will get him to stop is if he apologizes to QC P. If he doesn't, Wack 100 claims he's got calls of Thug talking about Mariah the Scientist in a negative light, for example.

Things are messy enough as is, but the executive is ready to make it messier than he allegedly already has.

