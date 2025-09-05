Wack 100 Claims Drake Has A 28-Minute Jail Call Of Young Thug Trashing Drizzy

Wack 100 is outraged over Young Thug's snitching scandal and alleged jail call leaks, blasting the Atlanta rapper online and – supposedly – even roping Drake into things. In a conversation caught by Livebitez on Instagram, he alleged that he sent Drizzy a 28-minute jail call of Thugger talking trash about his "Sacrifices" collaborator.

Of course, take this with a massive grain of salt, as fans have no idea what the YSL MC could even say about the 6ix God in this negative context. Nevertheless, Wack doubled down on his claim and said that the Toronto superstar will now turn on Thug too, along with many other rappers. Also, he clarified that he's holding this smoke for the UY SCUTI creative because he disrespected Pierre "P" Thomas, the CEO of Quality Control.

Finally, Wack 100 called Young Thug out for allegedly speaking on how Drake was dissing another artist, and said that The Boy didn't or hasn't paid for this alleged audio of Thug's supposed trash talk to not come out. It's a very confusing situation, and we don't expect things to get any easier from here.

Young Thug Andre 3000 Beef

Furthermore, many rap fans expressed confusion over this allegation from Wack 100 because Drake and Young Thug are presumably super tight. They supported each other a lot not just throughout their careers, but over the past few years specifically. Thugger is firmly in Aubrey Graham's camp when it comes to the Kendrick Lamar battle and his role in the industry, whereas the OVO mogul consistently advocated for Thug's freedom during the YSL RICO trial and celebrated his return.

As for Young Thug's other alleged leaked calls, one of the most recent ones featured him supposedly dissing André 3000 and J. Cole. While this might not surprise many folks, that wasn't the case for his alleged disparaging remarks towards the likes of the Migos and Gucci Mane.