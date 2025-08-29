Wack 100 Explains New Street Rules After Young Thug Scandal

Young Thug and many other Atlanta rappers are in a lot of drama right now thanks to back-and-forth snitching allegations. This includes Gunna, Peewee Roscoe, YSL Duke, Ralo, Thugger himself, and many others, something that Wack 100 has been carefully observing for these past few days.

Furthermore, he recently took to social media to talk about his ten new rules for the streets, plus a bonus one, as caught by joebuddenclips/fanpage on Twitter. This came after a discussion he had with DJ Akademiks about this whole scandal, and he agrees with Ak's point that people are only "snitches" when folks don't like them. On the other hand, if folks like a "snitch," they won't characterize them as such. But what does the manager really think?

First off, Wack said he will call Wunna a rat, but won't disrespect Thug by calling him a rat despite disagreeing with what he did in that interrogation. As such, he admitted there's some personal bias at play here. Regardless, Wack 100 went into his ten "new testament" rules for the streets. Here are some examples: you can snitch on someone who snitched on you first, you can go back to "civilian mode" after ten years with no incident, and you have 72 hours to own up to your case if it led to someone else's arrest.

All in all, these rules from Wack are meant to reflect the young folks' sentiments, practices, and mentalities when it comes to current street issues. At least, in his words.

Young Thug Snitch Allegations

For those unaware, Young Thug's snitching allegations have been denied by various folks close to the situation, including Thugger himself and Peewee Roscoe, the man he allegedly mentioned in the interrogation. But they also led to more beef. Ralo, for example, called the Atlanta artists out because Thug allegedly made Lil Baby cut Ralo off for allegedly fake snitching allegations.

We will see if this snitching scandal ever clears up, or if fans fail to find any legitimate proof to validate their preconceived notions. Sadly, far too many people are speaking on it with fake authority that have absolutely no connection to these matters.