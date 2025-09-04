GloRilla Seemingly Responds After Young Thug’s Disrespectful Jail Call Leaks Online

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 1.8K Views
GloRilla Responds Young Thug Disrespect Hip Hop News
Jul 19, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; American rapper GloRilla performs at halftime during the 2025 WNBA All Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Young Thug's alleged leaked GloRilla shade follows other alleged call leaks trash-talking the Migos, Gucci Mane, Kendrick Lamar, and more.

GloRilla continues to flaunt and develop her success as one of hip-hop biggest contemporary stars, although Young Thug was seemingly not a fan. In an alleged leaked audio clip, he called her ugly and undesirable, making fun of her wig, head, mouth, and skinny build.

For those unaware, this is just the latest in a long series of alleged Young Thug call leaks that have surfaced in recent weeks. These saw him allegedly trash-talk Gunna, the Migos, Kendrick Lamar, Gucci Mane, Quality Control's CEO Pierre "P" Thomas, and more. Amid other snitching allegations against the Atlanta artist and the ones he launched against others, it's been a doozy.

Nevertheless, the Memphis femcee seemed to respond to his alleged remarks via Twitter. "Mind you dis da same n***a blowing my phone up to ask what color my eyes is lmaooo," she wrote. While Big Glo didn't mention Thugger by name, fans are finding it impossible to gather any other context or situation that could've prompted this on Thursday afternoon (September 4).

We will see if he addresses this alleged audio leak at any point – or any of the other ones, for that matter. After all, there are a lot of headlines to clear up.

Young Thug GloRilla Beef

Even with the expected YSL narratives and industry dynamics that came up in these alleged call leaks, fans still found some surprises that we hadn't even gotten hints of before. For example, Young Thug's shade towards his collaborator Lil Durk and his OTF collective seemingly came out of nowhere.

When OTF affiliate Mr. 300 dissed Thugger online for allegedly gossiping so much, he took to Twitter with a response that seemed to reference Durk's current murder-for-hire allegations and his federal case. "All yall new junkies in otf, just know I'm the one [who] sent Brian Steel to help him on my dime," Thug wrote.

In other news, there is one person who certainly does not agree with Young Thug's GloRilla take. That would be her new partner, NBA star Brandon Ingram. He recently made their relationship Instagram-official by sharing a cute snap in a birthday photo dump.

