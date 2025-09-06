Young Thug’s latest controversy has spilled beyond music and into personal territory, igniting a debate that now involves his girlfriend, Mariah the Scientist, Memphis rapper GloRilla, and outspoken music manager Wack 100.

The spark came from a leaked jail phone call in which Thug, currently incarcerated in Georgia on racketeering charges, mocked GloRilla’s looks. In the recording, he called her “ugly as f---,” dismissed her wig, and questioned whether he’d ever pursue her. The comments quickly circulated online, drawing criticism and setting off a ripple effect across rap circles.

GloRilla didn’t stay silent. She fired back with a cryptic post on X, formerly Twitter, that undercut Thug’s insults while hinting at private interactions between them. “Mind you dis da same n—a blowing my phone up to ask what color my eyes is lmaooo,” she wrote.

Her response implied that despite the harsh remarks, Thug had once shown interest. Social media rallied behind Big Glo.

Wack 100 Says Young Thug Jail Call About Mariah The Scientist Coming

Realizing the damage, Thug issued a direct apology on X: “First of all I’m sorry to you for my words and I honestly don’t think ur ugly at all. I was speaking from jail just having a hard time with life. I don’t like bashing girls and hardly ever did. I’m sorry to you twin.”

His tone suggested regret, framing the insult as frustration from behind bars rather than deliberate cruelty.

But Wack 100, never one to mince words, shifted the focus during DJ Akademiks’ livestream. He questioned how Mariah the Scientist might handle the fallout.

“I want to see if Mariah gon forgive him,” Wack said. “You think you looking like a fool now, him telling you how ugly GloRilla is, and the whole time…this n—a calling her to ask her what color her eyes is.”

For Wack, Thug’s silence toward Mariah raised concerns about respect and priorities. The incident underscores how quickly private moments—especially those leaked from jail—can spiral into public crises.