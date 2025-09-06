Many fans of Young Thug are in a state of shock and disappointment right now over these jail calls that keep leaking. There's even a camp growing that believes he's permanently ruining his reputation. Part of these folks' heartbreak presumably has to do with their thinking that he won't be able to work with anyone in the studio.

It's upset them to hear who specifically Young Thug has been talking negatively about, too. A lot of them have been other rappers that they have all thought he's been cool with for years. Lil Durk, Gucci Mane, Migos, and J. Cole have been some targets of Thug's that have hit different.

There's a rumor currently going around (partially from Wack 100) that there's a call in which the YSL boss rips Drake for nearly a half hour. If that ever releases — which at this point, it probably will — that would be devastating based on how supportive they've been towards each other.

Drizzy was rooting for his "Ice Melts" collaborator to beat his YSL RICO case and celebrating his return. He even dedicated a song to his lawyer, Brian Steel, for his role is bringing him home. Thug was team Drizzy all the way during his Kendrick beef.

But there is arguably another jail call that fans have been praying even harder for to not exist. That would be none other than one about Future.

Young Thug Leaked Calls

For years, they contained arguably the best chemistry ever in the trap genre. Their run together in the mid to late 2010s was truly something special. Their tight connection in the studio even led to a joint tape between them in SUPER SLIMEY.

But unfortunately, we have some bad news. Thanks to DJ Akademiks, we now know that Young Thug had some crushing words for Pluto. In the near three-minute clip, he talks to his girlfriend Mariah the Scientist about his parenting or lack thereof.

Many of you may know that Future has seven kids, all potentially with different moms. The one that gets the most publicity is his child with Ciara, though, who Russell Wilson is now taking care of. Moreover, the couple just changed Future Zahir Wilburn's last name to Wilson per multiple sources.

Young Thug even goes as far as to suggest that Future's even a dead-beat father. Towards the end of the audio, he compares his situation to Bob Marley's, who has double digit kids of his own. But where the late singer differs from Future in his eyes is that Thug talks about how Marely is a "real father."

He adds, "He wasn't disgraceful to women. Women wanted to have his kids. Pluto is like you pushin' the P. B*tches want to have your kid and sh*t too, but you still gotta be 100% locked in with the kids. You're like 100% locked in with the b*tches. That's the wrong way to go," he says.