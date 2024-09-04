Drakeo The Ruler Wrongful Death Lawsuit Receives Frustrating Update

Drakeo the Ruler's family continues to receive justice.

The West Coast and the hip-hop world in general lost a true legend in Drakeo the Ruler back in 2021. If you remember, he was tragically stabbed backstage at the Once Upon a Time in L.A. event. Specifically, the festival took place at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, very close to the Los Angeles Coliseum. That's where the USC Trojans play. So, because of their proximity to that 2021 show, they were included in the wrongful death lawsuit.

Live Nation and others were also included in the paperwork, and the former tried to file a motion to dismiss their involvement in 2023. However, the entertainment company is not out of the woods, as the judge ruled against that. Now, according to AllHipHop, USC is also trying to wiggle their way out of the suit as of August 29. The judge overlooking this case, Judge Kerry Bensinger, is already lined up to consider the motion at a hearing on November 18.

Drakeo The Ruler's Case Remains Unsolved

SAN BERNARDINO, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 12: Rapper Drakeo the Ruler performs onstage during Rolling Loud at NOS Events Center on December 12, 2021 in San Bernardino, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

The university had a few statements trying to prove that they aren't culpable in any way. "The backstage area where [Drakeo] was attacked was not a part of the Coliseum property, the Sports Arena property or any property leased or controlled by USC". Later, university lawyers added, "USC was not involved in the production of the music festival itself. It was not involved in selecting the performers, setting the performance schedule or determining how many all-access passes any artist would be allocated".

Overall, it's extremely saddening to discover yet another setback. Hopefully, Drakeo's family will get some sort of justice sooner than later. What are your thoughts on this wrongful death lawsuit update in the Drakeo the Ruler case? Do you think the court will be able to come up with a result before the end of the year? We would like to hear what you have to say, so leave your thoughts in the comments. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Drakeo the Ruler. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

