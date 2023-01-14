It’s been just over one year since Drakeo the Ruler’s tragic murder. The fatal stabbing occurred backstage at the Once Upon a Time Festival in his hometown of Los Angeles in December of 2022.

In February of that year, Drakeo‘s brother, Ralfy the Plug, is responsible for filing a lawsuit against Live Nation. On behalf of his brother and the rest of their Stinc Team crew, the “Slime Me Up” rapper claims that the company is partially responsible for the targeted attack.

Drakeo the Ruler performs during Rolling Loud at NOS Events Center on December 12, 2021 in San Bernardino, California. (Photo by Timothy Norris/WireImage)

However, in July of last year, the world was witness to Live Nation subsequently filing a motion against it. In doing so, they were formally requesting the dismissal of the case. They claim that they cannot be held responsible for the fatal attack. The company cites the fact that this is the first incident to occur as the reasoning.

However, according to new reports, Judge Yolanda Orozco is officially siding with Ralfy. She says that the L.A. rapper doesn’t have to prove that a “prior similar” attack happened in order for Live Nation to be held accountable for their role.

“Although the occurrence of a mob/gang attack may have occurred for the first time, defendants may nevertheless be held liable if the facts show that the danger was foreseeable and/or preventable. […] The fact that defendants knew security would be needed for the event supports the finding that the performing artists’ safety was a concern for defendants and foreseeable to defendants,” says the Judge.

Furthermore, Ralfy is claiming that security at the venue is responsible for failing to search every vehicle entering the event. Additionally, he says there was no security present in the VIP area, where the attack took place.

In September last year, the “Impatient Freestyle” rapper’s estate released the first full-length posthumous project from Drakeo. Keep The Truth Alive effectively continues his legacy as one of the most singular talents in the rap game with his unique vocabulary and whispery flows.

His last release prior to his death is So Cold I Do Em 2, which features songs like “Whole Lotta Ice” and “300 Raccs.”

Long Live The Truth. What's your favorite Drakeo the Ruler song?

