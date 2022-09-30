It’s been nearly a year since Drakeo The Ruler was tragically stabbed to death in Los Angeles, and while his fans continue to miss the “Talk To Me” hitmaker, his estate is doing their part to ensure his legacy lives on with his first posthumous album.

Keep The Truth Alive arrived at midnight on Friday (September 30) featuring 18 new tracks – the majority of which find Drakeo handling the beat by himself, although Ralfy the Plug did join him for “Suicide Dawn” and “Stop Me.”

As The Fader notes, many tracks on the project consist of bite-sized songs and skits, but the late lyricist’s rhymes are as poignant as ever, leaving plenty of mysteries for listeners to unravel with each stream.

Stream Drakeo The Ruler’s Keep The Truth Alive below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop music updates.

Keep The Truth Alive Tracklist:

1. Extortion

2. Ask For Permission

3. Them Yo Friends?

4. Hang With The Opps

5. Suicide Dawn (feat. Ralfy the Plug)

6. Been Regular

7. DRAKEO Not Drake-O

8. Slip & Fall

9. Keep Watchin’

10. Get Yo Boogie On

11. John Lennon

12. 80 Thousand

13. 3Ks

14. Stop Me (feat. Ralfy the Plug)

15. Won’t Be Doing That

16. The Real Champion

17. My Way Or The Highway

18. I Know The Truth

[Via]