new album 2022

- Mixtapes$UICIDEBOY$ & Germ Finally Release "DIRTIESTNASTIEST$UICIDE"After five years, the horrorcore rappers have released the final installment in their collaborative EP trilogy.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MixtapesBoldy James & Cuns Unleash Collaborative Album, "Be That As It May"This marks Boldy's fourth collaborative album of the year, and pairs his storytelling with a more lush instrumental pallet.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SongsYungeen Ace & EST GEE Team Up For "Gang Nem"The fiery cut comes from Ace's newest album "Survivor Of The Trenches," his second of the year.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MixtapesPosthumous Drakeo The Ruler Project, "Keep The Truth Alive," Has ArrivedLong Live Drakeo.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureJ.I.D. Drops Tracklist For New Album "The Forever Story"The rapper hasn't revealed any new features, but the production credits have fans excited.By Gabriel Bras Nevares