Yungeen Ace kept a steady pace of releases this year, a trend he did not slow down as the year’s coming to a close. In addition to a slew of singles, he released All On Me back in April, which was a high-profile moment for the Jacksonville rapper. Moreover, he also dropped Survivor Of The Trenches this week, and it has a lot of standout verses and features. One of Yungeen’s songs in particular is making waves for its energy and performances: “Gang Nem” with Louisville’s EST Gee.

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 01: Yungeen Ace attends Rolling Stone Live Miami at SLS South Beach on February 01, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Also, Survivor Of The Trenches features Rob49, SleazyWorldGo, Real Boston Richey, GMK, and FastMoney Goon. The album’s a collection of hardened street rap that’s sure to scratch that itch to varying degrees all throughout. However, “Gang Nem” is among the project’s best examples of that sound. EST Gee is one of the leaders of that sound of the moment, even bringing outsiders like MGK out of his pop-punk phase and back to spitting bars.

Instrumentally, “Gang Nem” is a minimal trap cut with deep, submerged bass and very little melody from Yungeen and Gee. It’s mostly built around the drum pattern, recurring bells, and both MCs’ flows. It’s an easily replicable sound, but it also really spotlights the rapper on the track more emphatically than ever. Still, there are a few other elements that support the song a bit more directly. Some creepy synths hang softly in the song’s atmosphere, and occasional hits of low piano notes emphasize its menacing nature.

As far as flows, both Yungeen Ace and EST Gee deliver on-par performances with their consistent output. Ace’s flow is a tad nondescript, in the sense that you can’t match it as easily to a region or specific style. He makes sure to switch it around from the verse to the chorus to not make the song feel more repetitive. Also, he ramps up his performance energy as his verse goes on, eventually slowing down to the chorus’s laidback approach.

Survivor Of The Trenches 12/2/22 THIS FRIDAY I appreciate everybody for being patient and everybody who’s been there with me thru this Process I found myself losing love for the music sh*t So I been on a break trying to find the love for it again and finding myself but I got it⭐️ pic.twitter.com/vKJkkNhkmK — Yungeen Ace (@YungeenAce) November 27, 2022

Finally, EST Gee represents a true Memphis sound with his approach to flow and delivery. His drawl is really noticeable on the track and gives his bars an added sense of personality and character. Still, his faster but more consistent flow in comparison to Ace makes for a compelling pairing. However, Gee’s pen is the star of the show. Furthermore, he has a unique quality of phrasing and framing these street tales that set him apart from the usual punchlines and turns of phrase.

You’ll likely be able to count on the 24-year-old for consistent singles and new projects to keep pushing himself as a Florida talent. You can check out Yungeen Ace’s new album Survivor Of The Trenches on your preferred streaming service. Also, peep the music video for “Gang Nem” with EST Gee below, as well as some notable bars from the standout track.

Quotable Lyrics

Gave this b***h some bread, so she can get the low (Send the low)

Load up all the sticks, n***a, it’s time to go (It’s time to slide)

You call him granny, the way he servin’ bowls (Servin’ bowls)

Ayy, he just ‘llowed the wrist, he steady on the stove (Baow)