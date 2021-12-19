rip drakeo
- Music03 Greedo Shares Tribute To Drakeo The Ruler: "I'm Going To Forever Keep Your Name Ringing"03 Greedo remembers Drakeo the Ruler as his "evil twin," sharing a tribute to the slain LA-based rapper.By Alex Zidel
- Original ContentDrakeo The Ruler Always Counted His Blessings: Our Final Interview With The West Coast StapleIn one of the rapper's last interviews before his death, Drakeo the Ruler expressed his gratitude for being able to pursue a rap career, and was equally awestruck that he had managed to obtain such a position of power and influence within the west coast specifically. We conducted this interview with Drakeo for our "12 Days of Christmas" series on December 12, 2021, during Rolling Loud, California.By Angela Savage
- MusicSnoop Dogg Releases Heartfelt Statement Regarding Drakeo The Ruler's DeathSnoop left the festival grounds immediately after hearing of Drakeo's death. By Thomas Galindo
- Pop CultureJim Jones, Snoop Dogg, Tory Lanez & More Mourn The Death Of Drakeo The RulerSnoop has said that he’s “praying for peace in hip-hop.”By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureDrakeo The Ruler Confirmed Dead Following Stabbing At Festival In Los AngelesUnconfirmed reports say that the 28-year-old rapper was stabbed in the neck.By Hayley Hynes