DJ Akademiks Relates To Gucci Mane Allegedly Snitching On Pooh Shiesty

Federal authorities shocked the hip-hop world this week by arresting Pooh Shiesty, his father, Big30, and others for allegedly kidnapping and robbing Gucci Mane and two of his colleagues at gunpoint in January. The alleged incident supposedly went down this past January at a Dallas studio over Pooh's 1017 Records contract with Guwop. Amid allegations that Gucci may have snitched on Shiesty, DJ Akademiks offered a double-edged sword of a take.

As caught by joebuddenclips/fanpage on Twitter, he reacted to legal documents against Pooh during his livestream. The commentator pointed out that the victim identified as "R.D." in court documents is likely Radric Davis, Gucci's real name. The court documents detail how "R.D." and others allegedly identified Big30 via his Instagram and claimed he was present at the alleged attack.

"They all identified Wright [Big30's real last name]," Akademiks expressed. "So, I'm going to be honest here. It appears that all of these guys cooperated and identified these people as being 'present during the offense.' Gucci and the cameraman identified his Instagram account as @Ceobig30. So, with all due respect here. No diss to Gucci, I love you, Gucci. Don't know if you're taking the stand. But Gucci's doing the identification. He's doing what I would do. I ain't gon' lie, I'll drop a dime on a n***a, bruh. Yo, that n***a live right here. 'This is his girl right here?' Yeah. 'He f***ing this side b***h over here?' Yup, yup. So shoutout to Gucci. So Gucci identified... Yo, this is crazy. I need a drink, man. Atlanta wilding right now."

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As such, it seems like DJ Akademiks understands the scrutiny Gucci Mane's Pooh Shiesty snitching allegations will face. But he understands why he allegedly would make that decision. None of these matters have been explicitly confirmed or addressed by the parties allegedly involved at press time.