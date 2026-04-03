DJ Akademiks Relates To Gucci Mane Allegedly Snitching On Pooh Shiesty

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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DJ Akademiks Relates Gucci Mane Snitching Pooh Shiesty
Jul 20, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Rapper Gucci Mane (left) and wife Keyshia Ka'Oir in attendance during the Milwaukee game six of the 2021 NBA Finals game against the Phoenix Suns at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
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DJ Akademiks said he might do the same thing Gucci Mane allegedly did regarding Pooh Shiesty's alleged kidnapping of him.

Federal authorities shocked the hip-hop world this week by arresting Pooh Shiesty, his father, Big30, and others for allegedly kidnapping and robbing Gucci Mane and two of his colleagues at gunpoint in January. The alleged incident supposedly went down this past January at a Dallas studio over Pooh's 1017 Records contract with Guwop. Amid allegations that Gucci may have snitched on Shiesty, DJ Akademiks offered a double-edged sword of a take.

As caught by joebuddenclips/fanpage on Twitter, he reacted to legal documents against Pooh during his livestream. The commentator pointed out that the victim identified as "R.D." in court documents is likely Radric Davis, Gucci's real name. The court documents detail how "R.D." and others allegedly identified Big30 via his Instagram and claimed he was present at the alleged attack.

"They all identified Wright [Big30's real last name]," Akademiks expressed. "So, I'm going to be honest here. It appears that all of these guys cooperated and identified these people as being 'present during the offense.' Gucci and the cameraman identified his Instagram account as @Ceobig30. So, with all due respect here. No diss to Gucci, I love you, Gucci. Don't know if you're taking the stand. But Gucci's doing the identification. He's doing what I would do. I ain't gon' lie, I'll drop a dime on a n***a, bruh. Yo, that n***a live right here. 'This is his girl right here?' Yeah. 'He f***ing this side b***h over here?' Yup, yup. So shoutout to Gucci. So Gucci identified... Yo, this is crazy. I need a drink, man. Atlanta wilding right now."

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How Many Years Is Pooh Shiesty Facing?

As such, it seems like DJ Akademiks understands the scrutiny Gucci Mane's Pooh Shiesty snitching allegations will face. But he understands why he allegedly would make that decision. None of these matters have been explicitly confirmed or addressed by the parties allegedly involved at press time.

As for Pooh Shiesty's consequences for allegedly kidnapping Gucci Mane, he reportedly faces a maximum sentence of life in prison if convicted. At press time, federal authorities are reportedly searching for a ninth suspect in this case after arresting the other eight alleged coconspirators.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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