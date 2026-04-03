Gucci Mane's Kidnappers Allegedly Flaunted Stolen Items On Social Media

Gucci Mane hasn't spoken out yet about the alleged kidnapping he and his entourage suffered this past January at the hands of Pooh Shiesty and others, as federal authorities allege. But the United States Attorney for Texas' Northern District, Ryan Raybould, shared more alleged details in a press conference caught by WFAA on YouTube.

According to Raybould, some of the alleged coconspirators slipped and bragged about the robbery on social media hours after the crime. Federal authorities accused Shiesty, Big30, Pooh's father, and six other individuals of organizing or carrying out a kidnapping and robbery at gunpoint against Guwop and two colleagues. The alleged incident supposedly took place at a Dallas recording studio.

"Within hours of leaving the Dallas studio, a number of the defendants were on social media displaying some of the items that appeared to be the jewelry that had been robbed from the victims," Raybould alleged. No footage of this alleged flaunting has surfaced or resurfaced on the Internet at press time, nor has anything emerged connecting any possible clips to that alleged kidnapping and robbery.

The U.S. Attorney also detailed the federal investigation, involving electronic monitoring, Greyhound bus records from Dallas to Memphis the day after the alleged crime, cell phone records, rental car records, surveillance and fingerprint evidence, and more.

Pooh Shiesty Arrested

Federal authorities reportedly continue to seek a ninth suspect in this case after arresting the other eight in Dallas, Memphis, and Nashville earlier this week. Authorities arrested Pooh Shiesty and his father in Dallas on Wednesday (April 1).

The alleged kidnapping and robbery at gunpoint was supposedly under false pretenses of a business meeting. Allegedly, a dispute over Pooh Shiesty's contract with Gucci Mane under the latter's 1017 Records label caused the situation and made it turn violent.