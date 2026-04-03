Gucci Mane's Kidnappers Allegedly Flaunted Stolen Items On Social Media

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Gucci Mane Kidnappers Flaunted Stolen Items Social Media
Dec 11, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Musical recording artist Gucci Mane (sun glasses) looks on during the third quarter of a game between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Golden State Warriors at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
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The United States Attorney for the Northern District of Texas expanded on Gucci Mane's alleged kidnapping connected to Pooh Shiesty.

Gucci Mane hasn't spoken out yet about the alleged kidnapping he and his entourage suffered this past January at the hands of Pooh Shiesty and others, as federal authorities allege. But the United States Attorney for Texas' Northern District, Ryan Raybould, shared more alleged details in a press conference caught by WFAA on YouTube.

According to Raybould, some of the alleged coconspirators slipped and bragged about the robbery on social media hours after the crime. Federal authorities accused Shiesty, Big30, Pooh's father, and six other individuals of organizing or carrying out a kidnapping and robbery at gunpoint against Guwop and two colleagues. The alleged incident supposedly took place at a Dallas recording studio.

"Within hours of leaving the Dallas studio, a number of the defendants were on social media displaying some of the items that appeared to be the jewelry that had been robbed from the victims," Raybould alleged. No footage of this alleged flaunting has surfaced or resurfaced on the Internet at press time, nor has anything emerged connecting any possible clips to that alleged kidnapping and robbery.

The U.S. Attorney also detailed the federal investigation, involving electronic monitoring, Greyhound bus records from Dallas to Memphis the day after the alleged crime, cell phone records, rental car records, surveillance and fingerprint evidence, and more.

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Pooh Shiesty Arrested

Federal authorities reportedly continue to seek a ninth suspect in this case after arresting the other eight in Dallas, Memphis, and Nashville earlier this week. Authorities arrested Pooh Shiesty and his father in Dallas on Wednesday (April 1).

The alleged kidnapping and robbery at gunpoint was supposedly under false pretenses of a business meeting. Allegedly, a dispute over Pooh Shiesty's contract with Gucci Mane under the latter's 1017 Records label caused the situation and made it turn violent.

We will see what other information emerges about this case and what the folks allegedly involved have to say about it, whether in court or on social media. There are still many allegations and speculative conclusions floating around, such as Gucci Mane allegedly snitching on Pooh Shiesty, Shiesty's present home confinement situation, and previous rumors of the alleged robbery stemming from record label and contract disputes.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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