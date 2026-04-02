The Air Jordan 4 "Toro Bravo" Official Images Are Here

BY Ben Atkinson
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Official images of the Air Jordan 4 "Toro Bravo" confirm a bold red upper build ahead of its May 2026 release date.

Official images of the Air Jordan 4 "Toro Bravo" are finally here. The shoe is dropping this May and it looks exactly as aggressive as the name suggests. Jordan Brand is bringing serious heat into the summer season with this one.

zSneakerHeadz reports that the Air Jordan 4 "Toro Bravo" will be released on May 2nd, 2026.

The "Toro Bravo" name translates to "brave bull" in Spanish. It is a fitting title for a colorway this bold and uncompromising. Red has always worked on the Jordan 4 silhouette. This version takes that relationship to another level entirely.

The entire upper is covered in a rich red nubuck that dominates from every angle. Black laces thread through the lace cage, which sits in a matching dark tone. The mesh netting panel runs in black as well, creating a sharp contrast against the red base.

This is a confident, unapologetic colorway. The Jordan 4 silhouette has carried bold colorways well throughout its history. The "Toro Bravo" belongs in that conversation. May cannot come soon enough for collectors who have been eyeing this one since early images leaked.

Read More: Dennis Rodman Personal Off-White Air Jordan 1 Resurfaces At Vintage Shop

Air Jordan 4 "Toro Bravo" Retail Price

The Air Jordan 4 has one of the strongest design foundations in sneaker history. Tinker Hatfield's 1989 design introduced the visible mesh netting, the support wings, and the over-the-ankle lace system that made it instantly iconic.

The "Toro Bravo" colorway uses every one of those signature elements to full effect. The rich red nubuck upper catches light differently from every angle, giving the shoe a textured, premium feel.

Black laces and a black mesh window create a dark contrast that keeps the look from going one-dimensional. The grey support wings and white midsole add the finishing details. It is a complete, well-balanced colorway on a timeless silhouette.

Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $220 when they drop.

Read More: Kobe 11 "Fade To Black" Releasing On 10-Year Anniversary Kobe's Last Game

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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