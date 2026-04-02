The Air Jordan 4 "Toro Bravo" Official Images Are Here

Official images of the Air Jordan 4 "Toro Bravo" are finally here. The shoe is dropping this May and it looks exactly as aggressive as the name suggests. Jordan Brand is bringing serious heat into the summer season with this one.

zSneakerHeadz reports that the Air Jordan 4 "Toro Bravo" will be released on May 2nd, 2026.

The "Toro Bravo" name translates to "brave bull" in Spanish. It is a fitting title for a colorway this bold and uncompromising. Red has always worked on the Jordan 4 silhouette. This version takes that relationship to another level entirely.

The entire upper is covered in a rich red nubuck that dominates from every angle. Black laces thread through the lace cage, which sits in a matching dark tone. The mesh netting panel runs in black as well, creating a sharp contrast against the red base.

This is a confident, unapologetic colorway. The Jordan 4 silhouette has carried bold colorways well throughout its history. The "Toro Bravo" belongs in that conversation. May cannot come soon enough for collectors who have been eyeing this one since early images leaked.

Air Jordan 4 "Toro Bravo" Retail Price

The Air Jordan 4 has one of the strongest design foundations in sneaker history. Tinker Hatfield's 1989 design introduced the visible mesh netting, the support wings, and the over-the-ankle lace system that made it instantly iconic.

The "Toro Bravo" colorway uses every one of those signature elements to full effect. The rich red nubuck upper catches light differently from every angle, giving the shoe a textured, premium feel.

Black laces and a black mesh window create a dark contrast that keeps the look from going one-dimensional. The grey support wings and white midsole add the finishing details. It is a complete, well-balanced colorway on a timeless silhouette.