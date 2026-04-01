Dennis Rodman's Personal Off-White Air Jordan 1 Resurfaces At Vintage Shop

A pair of sneakers with a remarkable story just surfaced in Miami. Dennis Rodman's personal Off-White x Air Jordan 1 "UNC" has turned up at Lost 'N Found Vintage in Florida. These are not just any pair of the iconic collab. Virgil Abloh gifted them directly to Rodman in 2020.

The shoes show real wear. These were not kept in a box or treated as a display piece. Rodman actually put them on his feet, which makes them exponentially more interesting as a collector's item. The creasing, the aged midsole, the worn laces. All of it tells a story that a deadstock pair simply cannot.

The provenance here is what makes this pair genuinely special. Virgil Abloh personally gifted these to one of the most iconic and also unconventional figures in NBA history.

That connection between two cultural disruptors, fashion and sports, gives this pair a layer of meaning that goes well beyond the shoe itself. Virgil passed away in November 2021, making anything he touched directly even more significant.

Lost 'N Found Vintage specializes in exactly this kind of find. The Miami shop has built a reputation for surfacing rare and storied pieces. This might also be their biggest score yet. A pair this deep in history does not show up every day.

Off White x Air Jordan 1 "UNC"

The Off-White x Air Jordan 1 "UNC" is one of the most iconic sneakers Virgil Abloh ever created. Also the shoe runs in a bold university blue and white colorway with Virgil's signature design language throughout.

The orange zip tie hangs from the lace collar. "AIR" is stamped in quotes along the midsole. "Virgil Was Here" is written across the lateral side in Virgil's handwriting. Further the Off-White branding and product description text covers the toe box.

Originally released in 2017 as part of "The Ten" collection, it remains one of the most sought-after collaborations in sneaker history. On a deadstock pair this is iconic enough. Overall, on a worn pair gifted by Virgil himself to Dennis Rodman in 2020, it becomes something else entirely.