50 Cent Accused Of Choking Out Ex To Get Her To Sign Film Contract

According to an exclusive AllHipHop report from Grouchy Greg Watkins, Tompkins brought up an alleged 2005 altercation over the Get Rich Or Die Tryin' movie. She claimed Fif made her sign paperwork in a scuffle at Violator Management's New York offices. Violator was working with the rapper at the time.

"When he looked at it and saw that I signed ‘Jane Doe’, he grabbed me by the hair, dragged to the other end of the office, pushed me to the floor and started choking me telling me that he will hurt and embarrass me right there at the offices of Violator Records if I didn’t sign," she reportedly wrote in her newly filed sworn affidavit.

50 Cent's legal team denied Shaniqua Tompkins' claims, urging the court to focus on her current alleged violation of the life rights agreement rather than past allegations. "Although Tompkins’ pleading contains (false) allegations that Jackson threatened force to coerce her into signing a prior agreement, it is not the agreement that is at issue in this action," attorney Lisa Coyle reportedly expressed. "Tompkins claims (falsely) that a different agreement was signed in 2005 due to allegedly threatened violence. No such allegations are included regarding execution of the [book] Agreement."

Shaniqua Tompkins' Allegations Against 50 Cent

Feb 22, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; 50 Cent throws t-shirts to fans during the second half of the game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Philadelphia 76ers at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Shaniqua Tompkins' retorts against 50 Cent claim the life rights agreement was under duress, and that the film contract never netted her any money or full knowledge of the agreement. That contract dispute allegedly resulted in a forced signature. Her attorneys paint all these agreements as falling victim to unjust pressure and threats.

On the other hand, 50 Cent's team claims Shaniqua Tompkins defrauded them by speaking on their relationship, abuse allegations, and more. They want her to face accountability for allegedly violating the agreement with interviews and alleged television opportunities.