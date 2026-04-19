50 Cent Accused Of Choking Out Ex To Get Her To Sign Film Contract

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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50 Cent Choking Out Ex Sign Film Contract
Feb 17, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Recording artist 50 Cent attends NBA All Star Saturday Night at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
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50 Cent's life rights legal battle with his ex Shaniqua Tompkins continues to develop following the denial of default judgement in his favor.

50 Cent continues to seek $1 million from his ex Shaniqua Tompkins for allegedly violating their 2007 G-Unit Books life rights deal by speaking on their relationship. Following a judge's denial of default judgement in his favor, he and his legal team are fighting back against her accusations.

According to an exclusive AllHipHop report from Grouchy Greg Watkins, Tompkins brought up an alleged 2005 altercation over the Get Rich Or Die Tryin' movie. She claimed Fif made her sign paperwork in a scuffle at Violator Management's New York offices. Violator was working with the rapper at the time.

"When he looked at it and saw that I signed ‘Jane Doe’, he grabbed me by the hair, dragged to the other end of the office, pushed me to the floor and started choking me telling me that he will hurt and embarrass me right there at the offices of Violator Records if I didn’t sign," she reportedly wrote in her newly filed sworn affidavit.

50 Cent's legal team denied Shaniqua Tompkins' claims, urging the court to focus on her current alleged violation of the life rights agreement rather than past allegations. "Although Tompkins’ pleading contains (false) allegations that Jackson threatened force to coerce her into signing a prior agreement, it is not the agreement that is at issue in this action," attorney Lisa Coyle reportedly expressed. "Tompkins claims (falsely) that a different agreement was signed in 2005 due to allegedly threatened violence. No such allegations are included regarding execution of the [book] Agreement."

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Shaniqua Tompkins' Allegations Against 50 Cent
NBA: Philadelphia 76ers at Minnesota Timberwolves
Feb 22, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; 50 Cent throws t-shirts to fans during the second half of the game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Philadelphia 76ers at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Shaniqua Tompkins' retorts against 50 Cent claim the life rights agreement was under duress, and that the film contract never netted her any money or full knowledge of the agreement. That contract dispute allegedly resulted in a forced signature. Her attorneys paint all these agreements as falling victim to unjust pressure and threats.

On the other hand, 50 Cent's team claims Shaniqua Tompkins defrauded them by speaking on their relationship, abuse allegations, and more. They want her to face accountability for allegedly violating the agreement with interviews and alleged television opportunities.

Now, a New York court must rule on this matter and decide whether to focus on the life rights agreement's terms or the nature of all the contract agreements as a whole.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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