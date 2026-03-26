50 Cent is making a generous donation to several nonprofit organizations across Shreveport/Bossier City, Louisiana. They include Gingerbread House, The Fountain’s Community Development Corporation (CDC), and Families Helping Families Region 7. Others are the Elle Foundation, Moms on a Mission, and Best 13.

Then, rounding out the rest of the list are MLK Community Development Corporation (CDC), MLK Neighborhood Association, and the Northwest Louisiana Youth Golf & Education Foundation.

"I said I would donate proceeds to domestic violence and to sexual assault victims, and I keep my word. I didn’t say where I would make the donations, and I like Shreveport," 50 Cent said in a video caught by 2Cool2Blog.

The rapper and entrepreneur has been working alongside the Shreveport community for a handful of years now, so it's cool to see him continuing this relationship in this way.

As caught by KSLA, Councilwoman Tabatha Taylor expressed that very sentiment in her address. "It is a commitment that he made when he chose Shreveport, Louisiana. It is nice for us to have economic development, but in that process, too, we need to make sure people are whole."

Overall, 50 Cent has donated a total of $500,000 to these nine organizations, which all support domestic violence and sexual assault victims. He's pulling the money from the earnings acquired via the Diddy Netflix documentary, Sean Combs: The Reckoning.

As he stated in the clip, 50 Cent did in fact make this promise a couple of years ago. "All G-Unit Film & Television proceeds from this Documentary will go to victims of Sexual Assault and Rape!" he said in a social media post per Daily Mail.

While this a great deed on Fif's part, there's no doubt that all of this ultimately ties back to his beef with Diddy. Just yesterday, he made it a point to call out Usher, who came to the disgraced mogul's defense. "Usher like I don’t want people to know what he did to my a*s. I’m a grown man now my a*s is off limits. LOL."

This Instagram caption accompanied a screenshot of PEOPLE covering the singer's viral remarks. Speaking of those, Usher said in part, "I think certain people are prosecuted and maybe not recognized for the greatness that they offer. I don’t have anything negative to say about Sean Combs. My experience was not what the world has seen and how he’s been, you know, misrepresented."