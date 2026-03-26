50 Cent Donates Healthy Sum From Diddy Documentary To Domestic Violence Nonprofits

BY Zachary Horvath
Link Copied to Clipboard!
50 Cent Celebrates New Year's Eve At E11EVEN Miami
MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 31: 50 Cent celebrates New Year's Eve at E11EVEN on December 31, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images for E11EVEN)
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
50 Cent is fulfilling a public promise he made during the early stages of creating "Sean Combs: The Reckoning" and it's a beneficial one.

50 Cent is making a generous donation to several nonprofit organizations across Shreveport/Bossier City, Louisiana. They include Gingerbread House, The Fountain’s Community Development Corporation (CDC), and Families Helping Families Region 7. Others are the Elle Foundation, Moms on a Mission, and Best 13.

Then, rounding out the rest of the list are MLK Community Development Corporation (CDC), MLK Neighborhood Association, and the Northwest Louisiana Youth Golf & Education Foundation.

"I said I would donate proceeds to domestic violence and to sexual assault victims, and I keep my word. I didn’t say where I would make the donations, and I like Shreveport," 50 Cent said in a video caught by 2Cool2Blog.

The rapper and entrepreneur has been working alongside the Shreveport community for a handful of years now, so it's cool to see him continuing this relationship in this way.

As caught by KSLA, Councilwoman Tabatha Taylor expressed that very sentiment in her address. "It is a commitment that he made when he chose Shreveport, Louisiana. It is nice for us to have economic development, but in that process, too, we need to make sure people are whole."

Overall, 50 Cent has donated a total of $500,000 to these nine organizations, which all support domestic violence and sexual assault victims. He's pulling the money from the earnings acquired via the Diddy Netflix documentary, Sean Combs: The Reckoning.

Read More: Five Takeaways From Jay-Z's New Interview With GQ

50 Cent Blasts Usher For Diddy Comments

As he stated in the clip, 50 Cent did in fact make this promise a couple of years ago. "All G-Unit Film & Television proceeds from this Documentary will go to victims of Sexual Assault and Rape!" he said in a social media post per Daily Mail.

While this a great deed on Fif's part, there's no doubt that all of this ultimately ties back to his beef with Diddy. Just yesterday, he made it a point to call out Usher, who came to the disgraced mogul's defense. "Usher like I don’t want people to know what he did to my a*s. I’m a grown man now my a*s is off limits. LOL."

This Instagram caption accompanied a screenshot of PEOPLE covering the singer's viral remarks. Speaking of those, Usher said in part, "I think certain people are prosecuted and maybe not recognized for the greatness that they offer. I don’t have anything negative to say about Sean Combs. My experience was not what the world has seen and how he’s been, you know, misrepresented."

He continued, "I’m not saying that every man is perfect. I’m not saying that all of us don’t have flaws, but I can’t with any sense of humanity not recognize the valuable contributions that this man made for us as Black entrepreneurs, for us as people who transition culture and ideas into something that’s tangible. So many people benefited from what he created. And I acknowledge that. That’s why I see him as legacy."

Read More: LaRussell’s “Heaven Sent” Controversy Isn’t Being Misunderstood

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill
NBA: Los Angeles Clippers at Sacramento Kings Music 50 Cent Calls Out Usher For Coming To Diddy's Defense
50 Cent G Unit Studios Shreveport Hurrican Chris Hip Hop News Pop Culture 50 Cent Mocks Hurricane Chris Over G-Unit Studios In Shreveport
Syndication: Shreveport Times/The Times Music 50 Cent Calls Out Louisiana Senator For Shady Interview Comments
Comments 0